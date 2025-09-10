Tiernan Lynch provides Pat Hoban Glentoran prediction after striker claimed he 'wasted six months of my career'

Tiernan Lynch has backed his former Derry City striker Pat Hoban to thrive at Glentoran and believes he “could potentially be what they've been missing” over recent years in their drive for success.

Hoban arrived at the Glens from Lynch’s Candystripes earlier this summer and marked his maiden Premiership start by scoring after only 11 minutes in Saturday’s triumph over Ballymena United, which followed on from a Co Antrim Shield brace.

The 34-year-old was scathing in his criticism for Lynch following his Brandywell exit after he’d been limited to only eight league appearances – and two starts – throughout the 2025 campaign having topped the Premier Division goalscoring charts last term.

Speaking to the News Letter’s sister title the Derry Journal in July, Hoban said: “I didn't get a run of games and couldn't show anything to the Derry fans this year at all. He (Lynch) just wasted six months of my career and, to be honest, it's something I'll never forgive either.”

Lynch signed Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce, who scored eight league goals in 24 appearances before picking up a season-ending injury, while the likes of former Crusaders star Gavin Whyte, Danny Mullen and Dipo Akinyemi have also featured in attack.

Having scored 150 times for Dundalk alongside winning three Premier Division titles, Hoban brings both quality and experience to Glentoran as they look to end their 17-year wait for Gibson Cup glory.

After recovering from injury, Hoban has shown his class for Declan Devine’s side across the past week and Lynch believes the forward could prove to be a roaring Irish League success.

"I think Pat's going to score goals,” said Lynch on BBC Sportsound. “The lad is a natural-born goalscorer and I think he has proven that his whole career.

"This is probably a great challenge for him in the Irish League, something different for him.

"It probably won't be as demanding as the rigours of the League of Ireland and I think Pat will enjoy that. He will enjoy coming to Glentoran and more than likely being the main man.

"He thrives on that responsibility and I've no doubt Pat will score goals for Glentoran. He could potentially be what they've been missing for the last number of seasons.

"They've always had a really good start and probably dropped off because they didn't have someone who is going to score 20 goals for them.

"I think the big challenge for Glentoran is keeping Pat fit - if they can keep him fit and keep giving him service, I don't think there'll be any issues of him putting the ball in the back of the net."

Devine has previously spoken about his admiration for summer recruit Hoban and predicts Premiership defenders are in for a torrid time when he reaches full fitness.

"Pat is consistently working on his fitness to try and get himself up to speed,” he said after Saturday’s win. "Towards the end of his Derry City career, he didn't play a lot of games.

"I think when we get Pat Hoban up to speed, the defenders are in for a tough time.

"I've seen him score those type of goals for about 12 years in the League of Ireland. He's broke my heart many times.