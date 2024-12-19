Tomas Cosgrove has been at the heart of Larne’s rise from second-tier strugglers to Irish League history-makers but the captain was left “speechless” at Windsor Park after scoring a landmark goal to seal UEFA Conference League success over Gent.

Having joined in 2018 from Cliftonville as a key figure towards the Inver Reds’ trophy success across both the Championship and Premiership before making history this season for domestic club football with a place in the league phase of the European competition, Cosgrove added another chapter to his storybook career as a Larne legend with the sole strike in Belfast.

That finish on 74 minutes helped Larne become the first Irish League club to win at that level of European football, bank another 400,000 euros on top of the millions secured by qualifying and avoid finishing as the sole side without a point in the 36-strong table.

“I’m literally speechless...I said earlier everything just seems to be written in the stars for me at Larne,” said Cosgrove on TNT Sports during his post-match interview. “It’s the last game, I said to the boys at half-time ‘this could be our last time ever here’.

Tomas Cosgrove (centre) celebrates his landmark match-winning goal against Gent at Windsor Park to secure Larne a first-ever UEFA Conference League victory, marking fresh ground for an Irish League club. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

"I just happened to get the goal, it’s something that will live long, long in the memory.

"It’s more important to get points on the board...you didn’t want to be that team with that big zero.

"To do it is massive for the club, you see the fans here, everyone...brilliant tonight, unbelievable.”

On the day Larne announced a contract extension for the 32-year-old, Cosgrove celebrated a dream finish with his children as mascots and family watching on from the Windsor Park stands.

"My mum’s actually here tonight...she never comes to a game, she’s my lucky charm,” said Cosgrove.

He added: "I’ll probably go home, have a cup of tea and biscuit and be a bore...we’ve to play again on Monday (away to Dungannon Swifts in the Sports Direct Premiership).

"The joys of being a footballer...maybe over Christmas I’ll have a few beers.”

Larne entered the closing game off five consecutive defeats – to Molde, Shamrock Rovers, St Gallen, Olimpija and Dinamo Minsk – as part of the baptism of fire on the big European stage.

However, it proved a case of learning lessons along the way as they saved the best until last with a memorable performance against the visitors from Belgium built on collective strength and, for the game’s defining move, individual skill.

Right wing-back Cosgrove popped up in the penalty area to tuck away a superb delivery from left wing-back Sean Graham following a clever Andy Ryan backheel out wide off a Larne throw-in.

Manager Gary Haveron ended up on the grass celebrating on the sidelines what proved the match-winning moment for his hometown team.

Haveron was last week promoted to Larne boss from a position as assistant, with Nathan Rooney taking on the role of head of football just 20 days after the latter’s arrival to replace Tiernan Lynch as manager. Rooney could not manage Larne in Europe after his lack of the UEFA Pro Licence qualification was confirmed.

"I’m really happy for Gaz (Haveron), obviously Nathan (Rooney) is in there as well,” said Cosgrove. "Gaz was a wee bit emotional today, obviously it’s his hometown club.

"And I feel like it’s my club now also, I’m in the town, I love the place."

Cosgrove put the praise on his team-mates for the group effort behind glory.

"The boys...unbelievable, every man put in a helluva shift out there,” he said. "You’ve seen the fans, they just give us a little bit more of a boost.