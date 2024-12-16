Ben Wylie’s sparkling Shamrock Park performance as Portadown’s man in the middle left manager Niall Currie declaring ‘total belief’ in the summer signing.

The 22-year-old playmaker pulled the strings at the heart of midfield during a dazzling first-half Ports display which cemented the path to a 2-0 victory over Cliftonville and pushed Currie’s men up to joint third following promotion as second-tier champions.

It also marked the end of a decade-plus wait for a win over the Reds by Portadown.

This season’s impressive rise up the senior rankings has featured Wylie often in a supporting role but he took centre-stage against former club Cliftonville with a display that left Currie delighted.

Portadown's Ben Wylie celebrating at Shamrock Park on Saturday in victory over Cliftonville. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"He says I'm the only manager to have played him out wide left," said Currie. "But sometimes you've got to gather trust and he earned my trust with some of his performances from the left.

"It's not a position he is used to or wants to be in but, to be fair, he's come on and given us cover for Josh Ukek many, many times.

"We always knew he is an 8, even from his Celtic days, but it was about getting him in at the right time.

"And with Gary Thompson beside him that's a big, big help.

"We have total belief in him now.

"You can see he has a lot going for him, his confidence is there and he's buzzing about the place.”

Ryan Mayse rewarded the Ports for the hosts’ high-tempo start by collecting Ukek’s sliderule pass between the Reds backline, moving wide of Cliftonville goalkeeper David Odumosu and slotting in off a tight angle.

Conor Pepper’s early exit off two quickfire bookings left Cliftonville down to 10 men and problems increased with a straight red for Jonny Addis as Eamon Fyfe was heading for goal, with Ahu Obhakhan capping the first-half flourish by converting off a clever flick in the 2-0 success.

"I'm maybe taken aback myself,” said Currie after the final whistle. "I felt from the game started...after five minutes I thought 'phew, we're on this today'.

"I could see the energy, everybody bouncing about...I just sat on the sidelines and enjoyed most of it.

"It's a long time since I've done that but I came in at half-time really, really pleased...I was proud.

He added: “I thought we were the better team, the more expansive team and looked a bigger threat.

"People can talk about the sendings off, they are what they are but they were created by us.

"The first 15, 20 minutes of the second half we were very good as we got the ball into wide areas and created over-laps...then I'm a wee bit frustrated, some people started to do their own things.”

Currie had special praise for the “as good as you'll see” goals.

"Ryan Mayse's finish was sensational,” said the Ports boss. "You watch Ahu's movement, it's of a top-level striker...he comes from the back, he attacks the space at the front and the finish is sensational.