Tributes pour in for 'one in a million' Michael Newberry after sudden death of Cliftonville defender and former Newcastle United academy star
Newberry, born in Newcastle upon Tyne, started his career in the youth ranks of local club Newcastle United and was named the Wor Jackie Trophy winner in 2016 – an award presented in honour of former Magpies forward Jackie Milburn and recognises an academy rising star.
After departing St James’ Park, Newberry joined Icelandic outfit Víkingur Ólafsvík before transferring to the Irish League with Linfield in January 2021, going on to play his part in two Premiership title triumphs alongside lifting an Irish Cup crown and two BetMcLean Cups.
He moved to Cliftonville during the summer window and registered 19 league appearances for Jim Magilton’s side, including during their Boxing Day clash with rivals Crusaders at Seaview, and had helped them progress into the BetMcLean Cup semi-finals.
Newberry’s tragic passing was announced on Monday, which was his 27th birthday.
Cliftonville posted on social media: “Our condolences are extended to Michael's family and friends, as well as the many team-mates he played with during his career, and fans who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news.”
The Reds’ scheduled Premiership clash with Dungannon Swifts on Monday evening was postponed alongside Linfield’s fixture against Larne at Windsor Park.
"Linfield FC is devastated to learn of the sudden passing of our former player, Michael Newberry,” the club posted on social media. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michael's family and friends at this very sad time. Rest easy, Newbs.”
Newberry spent two years playing in Iceland and former club Víkingur Ólafsvík also paid their tribute, saying: “Our former player, Michael Newberry, has passed away at the age of 27. He would have had his birthday today.
"He played 73 games for Viking O. in league and cup. Blessed be his memory.”
The entire football family in Northern Ireland and beyond was in mourning after the shock news with Linfield chairman Roy McGivern saying: “Stunned to hear the news of Michael's sudden passing.
"He was such a lovely, friendly guy and a highly popular member of our squad during his time at Linfield. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”
Former Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale, who moved to Ross County during the summer, added: “Rip brother, why’s it always the good guys.”
Lewis Suddick was in the Newcastle academy alongside Newberry and posted: “Kindest bloke you’ll ever meet. Can’t believe you’re gone mate. One in a million. Rest in peace Mick.”
An array of clubs and fans from around Northern Ireland also paid their respects, including Glentoran who said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Cliftonville defender Michael Newberry.
“Everyone at Glentoran Football Club extends our heartfelt condolences to Michael's family, friends, and teammates at this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Rest in peace, Michael.”
The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) said: “The NI Football League are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of Cliftonville player Michael Newberry.
“Everyone connected with the NI Football League pass on our heartfelt condolences to Michael’s family, friends and everyone connected with Cliftonville Football Club at this sad time.”
