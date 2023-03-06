Two English clubs reportedly interested in Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown

Football Insider tweeted on Monday evening that the 22-year-old is being tracked by Sky Bet League One clubs Oxford United and Lincoln City.

Oxford have previous for shopping in the Irish League market – and with Glenavon in particular – after signing midfielder Mark Sykes from the Lurgan Blues in January 2019.

Joel Cooper and Gavin Whyte also made moves to Oxford from Linfield and Crusaders respectively.

Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown pulls off a save to deny Glentoran's Terry Devlin

Brown has experience of playing in England having progressed through the Wolves academy before moving to Institute in August 2020.

He transferred to Glenavon last summer after a spell at Glentoran and season on-loan with Ballinamallard United, keeping four clean sheets in the current campaign.

One of those was against his former club at The Oval last Tuesday where he made two crucial saves to secure a point, which resulted in Hamilton saying he has the best Danske Bank Premiership shot stopper in his squad.

"Rory Brown was outstanding and I'll keep saying it: Rory Brown is the best goalkeeper in this league - I don't care what anybody says and nobody will tell me any different," he told Glenavon Media. “He has been outstanding for us this season.

"At 22 years of age to show the maturity he does, the amount of crosses he came for tonight in crowded areas taking them clean, got hit a couple of times and sometimes that means the goalkeeper doesn't come for the next one but Rory did."

Brown, who has represented Northern Ireland (U16, U17) and the Republic of Ireland (U18) as a youth international, penned a three-year deal at Mourneview Park when joining in July.

