Two players at different ends of their Irish League careers starred as Cliftonville cut Linfield’s advantage at the Premiership summit to five points with legendary figure Joe Gormley netting his 17th Reds hat-trick before 15-year-old Coran Madden provided an assist mere seconds into his top-flight debut.

Turning 35 on Tuesday, Gormley is almost two decades older than highly-rated Madden but is showing no signs of slowing down, bringing his club goal tally to 284 with a second treble in the span of two weeks – a stunning chipped finish for a memorable second undoubtedly the pick of the lot – and returned to top spot on the Premiership charts.

While much was made of summer departures after Ronan Hale, Ben Wilson and Sam Ashford all departed Solitude, Gormley’s new lease of life – he has already scored more league goals (13) than in the past two seasons – has helped Jim Magilton’s side continue to challenge.

Gormley departed to rapturous applause in the 67th minute after shining on a 503rd Cliftonville appearance with Northern Ireland youth international Madden introduced for his very first and the wonderkid wasted no time in showing just why those in North Belfast are so excited about his future.

Joe Gormley celebrates with his son after scoring his 17th Cliftonville hat-trick in their 4-0 weekend win over Loughgall. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Possessing no fear, Madden squared for Rory Hale to net the hosts’ fourth in a comprehensive 4-0 win and was a constant threat to the Villagers defence in the closing stages.

Madden has already spent time on trial with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, and Magilton admits he’s been waiting for the right time to unleash the teenager.

"Coran is another one that caught the eye and we’ve always liked him – it was just a case of when could we get him into the game and involved with the squad,” he said. “These young players at the club are outstanding and we’re delighted with them.

"There’ll maybe be another one or two new faces throughout the course of this season. He wasn’t fazed.

"These boys are blooded within the football club on a weekly basis and it’s a credit to senior players in the changing room that they treat them accordingly.

"These young lads can all technically hold the ball so it’s just about whether or not we can afford to give them enough time and today was an opportunity to do that. We’re delighted with him and he should be delighted with his debut.

"I don’t know how talented he is – we just know he’s a really good player. I don’t know how far he can go in the game but he’s a Cliftonville player and will remain so.”

With Linfield losing against Glentoran on Friday night, Cliftonville capitalised on their opportunity to close the gap, but Magilton knows there will be plenty more twists and turns in an unpredictable title race.

"There totally will be (twists and turns) and everyone is striving for consistency,” he added. “You’ve heard me say a million of times about our level of performance and trying to raise the bar every week.