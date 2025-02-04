Jonny Bell has left his role as Ulster defence coach “to step into a new challenge outside of rugby”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision – announced as “by mutual consent” – brings to an end Bell’s association with Ulster covering around four decades, with his position as defence coach starting in 2022.

“Ulster Rugby has been a huge part of my life for over 30 years and it has been an absolute privilege to represent and coach my home province,” said Bell. “From growing up watching the heroes of the ’80s, I developed a passion for the game and the province that has stayed with me since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To go on to play and work with such talented and dedicated players and staff over the years is something that I am incredibly grateful for, and I have cherished every moment.

Jonny Bell has left his role as Ulster Rugby defence coach 'by mutual consent'. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

"While it’s time for me to step into a new challenge outside of rugby, my passion for Ulster will never change.

"I am deeply thankful to everyone who has supported me throughout this incredible journey...I look forward to following the team as a fan and wish them every success for the future."

Ulster confirmed in a statement “the club has agreed to release him from his contract to facilitate his transition into the new role”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Coleraine Academical Institution player, Bell made his senior Ulster debut at 18 and was named ‘Player of the Match’ in the 1999 European Cup final win over Colomiers at Lansdowne Road, with other highlights his contribution to Celtic Cup and Celtic League triumphs during the early 2000s.

His coaching journey included time at Campbell College Belfast, Gloucester, Glasgow Warriors and Worcester Warriors – with a wide range of Ulster roles across that period from the Academy to elite development officer, assistant coach and defence coach.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank Jonny for his incredible contribution to rugby in Ulster over many years,” said Ulster Rugby general manager Bryn Cunningham. “As a proud Ulster man, there are few people who have made the impact that he has on and off the pitch over such a long period of time.

"His work ethic and passion for his home province leaves an indelible mark on those of us who have been fortunate to have shared a pitch or worked with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the news that Jonny has agreed to take up a new role outside of rugby, we have agreed to his request to be released from his contract to give him time to suitably prepare for it, and we wish him and his family well for the future.

“With Jonny moving on, we can also confirm that Willie Faloon, having been involved in a support capacity with the senior squad in recent months, will take on a more active role on a day-to-day basis for the remainder of the season.