Ulster GAA CEO Brian McAvoy: Hosting UEFA Euro 2028 at Casement Park can unite people from every generation and background
Northern Ireland, along with England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, were announced as the major tournament hosts by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in Nyon, winning opposed after Turkey linked up with Italy to stage the 2032 competition.
Casement Park, located in west Belfast, is one of 10 stadiums set to host matches, alongside the likes of Wembley Stadium and Hampden Park, but it will have to undergo significant development.
Plans for a 34,000-seater stadium have been delayed by legal challenges and are further complicated by the lack of a functioning Executive at Stormont.
Costs have also risen from an original estimate of £77.5million to more than £100m.
“The GAA prides itself in delivering for society and the inclusion of Casement Park in this successful UEFA Euro 2028 bid is recognition of the major role we play in enriching the lives of our communities,” said McAvoy. “It is also testament to the partnership that has developed with the Irish Football Association.
“Casement Park hosting top level international soccer matches as part of UEFA Euro 2028 will be a compelling symbol of the power that sport has to unite people from every generation and background.
“As has happened with other GAA venues on the island in staging games from other codes, we will play our full part in helping to deliver a truly groundbreaking and inclusive tournament for the benefit of everyone.”
Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood, who was in attendance at the ceremony in Switzerland, insists that the tournament can have a major impact on football across the five nations.
“This bid is a game changer for football on our islands,” he said. "We have worked hard with our fellow home nations, and the Republic of Ireland, to reach this point and this spirit of collaboration will continue as this exciting project continues to develop."
Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson is aiming to host “the greatest ever UEFA Euro tournament”.
“The Irish Football Association is delighted to be part of the successful bid to host UEFA Euro 2028 alongside our counterparts across the UK and Ireland,” he said. “Together our vision is to stage the greatest ever UEFA Euro tournament, an event that unites and inspires everyone – delivering football for all, football for good, football for the future.
“We will make fans very welcome here in Northern Ireland and our role in this tournament will remind the world what a great city Belfast is."