Vinny Perth rules himself out of Northern Ireland U21 role

Perth, who returned to take over the reins at Oriel Park four weeks ago, is reported to have spoken to the Irish FA about the post, but speaking ahead of the Lilywhtes' Europa Conference League second-round tie against Levadia Tallinn the Dubliner joked he would only be moving on if he was to get an offer from Jose Mourinho

“I did (know about it) like any other job but it’s gone now because I’m in a different situation and I’m committed to Dundalk Football Club," Perth told The42 when asked about the Northern Ireland position.

“I won’t be the next Northern Ireland manager. I’ll be the Dundalk manager between now and December 31st.

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth

“There’s no way between now and the end of the season bar Jose Mourinho offering me his assistant manager’s job or whatever am I going anywhere.

"I’m here to fight for this group between now and the end of the season and hopefully if we continue to do what we’re doing that this club has a big future ahead of them with myself and some of those players in the background.