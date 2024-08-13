Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Bonis celebrated “a very good moment” in his first interview as a player with Dutch club ADO Den Haag following a dream transfer from Irish League champions Larne.

The 25-year-old striker has signed a two-year deal with the Netherlands second-tier side and used his first interview to deliver a message to the club fans which highlighted characteristics familiar to Irish League supporters who watched Bonis in the colours of Portadown and Larne.

Having found the net 58 times in 118 appearances towards back-to-back Premiership titles with Larne, this transfer marks the next significant step in the career of the ambitious Portadown-born forward.

Bonis described the transfer as “an amazing opportunity” as he stood inside the 15,000-capacity Bingoal Stadion sporting the ADO Den Haag yellow-and-green shirt.

The striker proved a fan favourite at hometown club Portadown then title-winning Larne thanks to his high-energy play, impressive scoring record and bond with the supporters – three areas he highlighted in the interview.

Bonis declared one ambition to “give something back” to the supporters and when asked what he would bring to the Eerste Divisie outfit he said “my strength is scoring goals...I am hard-working and a real team player”.

"It is a very good moment for me and an amazing opportunity to come to ADO Den Haag and I am really excited to be here,” said Bonis in the official club interview. "I can't wait to get going. I have done my research.

"The fans seem amazing here and looking at the stadium and the pitch now it's incredible.

Lee Bonis lifting the Irish League trophy during April's title celebrations with Larne. The striker has now signed for ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/INPHO)

"I think it's a Premiership club and I think the top league is where we belong.

"With this stadium anyone would want to play here and I am fortunate to be playing here.

"It's my new colours (when asked about the club shirt) and I've got to get used to it now as I'll be wearing it for the next two years!

"From a young age I have always wanted to move away and progress my career over the water. I have finally got the opportunity and I've took it.

"It is more of a team game when the fans get going and the fans are with the team and pushing you along.

"I am just here to score goals.

"I want to play well with the team, I have set a personal target but I will keep that to myself.

"Playing well and getting as many minutes as I can here at Den Haag (when asked about ambitions).

"The fans make it and they want to see you scoring and celebrating with them to give something back.”

Bonis was linked to Burton Albion this summer and previously considered a potential transfer target for English clubs such as Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Lincoln City, Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth.

The striker moved from hometown club Portadown to Larne for a reported £100,000 transfer fee in January 2022.

It is understood Portadown will net a financial boost off the transfer deal following the terms of his move from Shamrock Park to Larne.

A translation of the ADO Den Haag website quoted technical director Joris Mathijsen as stating “we are convinced that with his scoring ability and physical strength he can be of great value to ADO Den Haag”.