Around 1,000 miles may separate Irish League club Glenavon and Germany’s Erzgebirge Aue – but football fans were united in song on Saturday for a rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Laganvale Metal Technology brass band members providing the musical backdrop, Neil Diamond’s hit song now adopted across the modern football landscape as a popular anthem was heard around the Mourneview Park stands from both sets of supporters.

Over 1,000 fans from Erzgebirge Aue made the trip to Northern Ireland for the weekend pre-season friendly arranged as part of a growing bond between the two clubs...thanks to a 1960 European Cup tie that never was!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visa issues following the fall of the Iron Curtain left Irish League champions Glenavon unable to meet East Germany’s Erzgebirge Aue (then called Wismut) in European competition.

Erzgebirge Aue fans show support for the German club at Mourneview Park before kick-off against Glenavon in the special pre-season friendly. (Photo by National World)

Decades later Adam Carson, Glenavon's current supporters' liaison officer, reached out over social media and that initial conversation led to the Lurgan Blues making the trip to Germany last year before Erzgebirge Aue committed to a Northern Ireland journey.

Erzgebirge Aue won the game 2-0 on Saturday but the special occasion was celebrated more as a long-awaited meeting of clubs around 65 years after domestic success put both together on the European stage before broader issues came into play.