Linfield boss David Healy reflected on his side's first leg defeat in the Faroe Islands

Whilst admitting he was disappointed by their first leg loss in the Faroe Islands, Linfield boss David Healy says the squad remains belief that they can get the job done in the reverse game at Windsor Park.

The Blues fell to a 2-1 defeat in the Faroes in the Conference League as an early own goal by Ben Hall gave Vikingur the lead.

However, Linfield replied almost instantly as Matthew Fitzpatrick equalised with less than ten minutes on the clock.

The Irish League champions had almost 70% possession and 22 shots on goal – but they somehow lost out as Ingi Jonhardsson struck a precise shot into the bottom corner just before the hour mark.

It means Linfield will now have to come from behind on aggregate next week on home soil if they are to progress through to the play-off round.

"Yeah, it's really disappointing," Healy told Linfield's social media platforms.

"On the balance of the play...we had enough going forward, we didn't land on enough opportunities, we didn't pick the right pass and then we gave away two poor goals.

"No matter who you play...it puts you up against it but the pleasing aspect is that we do get another opportunity next Thursday.

"If we are a little bit more clinical in the final third, our defenders a little bit more composed, we still have an opportunity to progress through the next round.”

Despite noting the need to be more ruthless in both boxes, Healy also wants his players to be better in possession as they start the defence of their Gibson Cup crown on Sunday against Dungannon Swifts.

"Yeah, we still believe,” Healy responded about the second-leg.

"The players - although we rattled a few cages - we said what we sort of felt of the disappointment the players could see and felt themselves.

"The performance we did a lot of good things in possession...but if we're tidier next week and it's something I've said since the start of the season is that we need to be better in possession.

"There were times - certainly later in the game - when we let them get out too easily, we maybe picked the wrong pass, overhit or underhit a pass...so if we can improve on that for Sunday and for the second leg, we still believe we have a chance.”

The game brought up special milestones as captain Jamie Mulgrew played his 800th game for Linfield, whilst Kirk Millar moved up to third in all-time European appearances.

On the pair, Healy stated: "Incredible players for the football club.

"I've said numerous times about Jamie that he's a class act both on and off the pitch.

"He epitomises everything about what Linfield Football Club is about...desire and hunger.

"Being down and getting back up again, Jamie has done that so many times.

"Kirk is in his testimonial year and has provided so many goals, scored so many goals in important moments.

"He will continue in his testimonial year to thrive again.