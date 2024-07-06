Mark Randall celebrates winning the Premiership title with Larne last season. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press.

After preparing for their Champions League first round qualifier by securing Charity Shield success against Cliftonville, Larne ace Mark Randall says the Inver Reds are travelling to Latvia with the main objective of winning the game.

The Inver Reds collected their maiden Charity Shield on Friday evening thanks to goals from Lee Bonis and Andy Ryan, and will now travel to Riga for Wednesday’s first-leg showdown against Virslīga champions RFS.

While Larne are only three matches into their pre-season schedule – they’ve also faced Scottish outfit Stranraer and Welsh side Bala Town – European opponents RFS have played 22 league matches and head into the Champions League tie on the back of a 7-0 victory over Jelgava.

They are unbeaten in their last 11 games, opening up a 10-point gap at the summit while scoring 68 goals and conceding only 15 in the process, but former Arsenal star Randall says Larne won’t be sitting back.

This summer will mark the second consecutive season in which Tiernan Lynch’s side have played Champions League football after narrowly losing out to Finnish outfit HJK Helsinki 12 months ago – a tie which Randall, who played a key role in Friday’s triumph, missed through injury.

"It was probably the perfect time to have this (Cliftonville) game,” he told the club’s media channel. “We know what we're coming up against when we go over there and it's going to be a really difficult game, but it was good preparation for us against a good Cliftonville team. Hopefully it will stand us in good stead.

"I'm really looking forward to it (Champions League). Unfortunately I missed out last season through injury so I'm really looking forward to it. All the boys are buzzing.

"We travel over on Monday so it should be good. You always want positive results and we won't go there to sit in - we'll go and try to win the game. That's what we're all about now and hopefully we can bring a good result back to Inver Park."

Cliftonville took a first-half lead at Inver Park as 17-year-old Ryan Corrigan, who signed his maiden professional contract in May, made Larne pay for slack passing while trying to build from the back.

However, Lynch’s men came roaring out of the traps after the break with Bonis striking beyond David Odumosu after Randall’s incisive pass through Cliftonville’s defence created an opportunity before Ryan’s pinpoint header secured victory.

It marks the first time in Larne’s history that they’ve won this competition – they lost out to Crusaders last season – while important funds were also raised for Action Mental Health.

"We got there in the end,” added Randall. “We maybe got caught trying to play out a bit too much in the first-half when they were really pressing us aggressively, but we had a chat at half-time and changed the game plan a bit. We ended up getting the result we wanted.