West Brom fans all saying the same thing about Northern Ireland 'baller' after scoring Championship winner

Northern Ireland international Isaac Price continued his fine form by scoring West Brom’s winner in their 1-0 Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers – and it’s safe to say he has quickly became a fan favourite at The Hawthorns.

Price joined the Baggies from Belgian outfit Standard Liege in January and has wasted no time showing what he’s all about this season, netting just 15 minutes into the new campaign as new boss Ryan Mason made a winning start.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a dream run for both club and country, scoring seven times in his last seven appearances at international level, including an October hat-trick against Bulgaria which seen him join an exclusive group alongside the likes of George Best and David Healy.

His impressive first showing of the league campaign certainly caught the attention of the West Brom faithful with many supporters singing his praises on social media.

Northern Ireland international Isaac Price scored the winning goal for West Brom against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Ben posted: “Close the transfer window before everyone sees how good Isaac Price is.”

Chris said: “Isaac Price has been outstanding first half. It’s not just his goal, the lad is absolutely everywhere.”

Chloe added “what a baller Isaac Price is!” to which Chris replied “when he was coming through at Everton could see he was going to make it all the way”.

Lewis was also impressed by Price’s performance, saying “Isaac Price is majestic”.

Another fan stated their fear Price could be attracting interest from other clubs, posting: “We’re all worried about Heggem and Fellows being sold but Isaac Price is the real worry. Unreal.”

Price is the latest Northern Ireland international forging his path at West Brom following the likes of Jonny Evans, Gareth McAuley and Chris Brunt, who made over 400 appearances before moving into a loan manager position with the club.

The former Everton youngster was thrilled to play a major role in their opening win and he’ll hope to carry that form into Saturday’s showdown against newcomers Wrexham.

“It’s a great feeling,” Price told the club’s website. “The job today was just to get three points and it didn’t really matter how we did it.

“We always knew it was going to be a tough game because Blackburn Rovers make it tough.

“We probably didn’t play the way we wanted to play as much, but at the end of the day we’ve got the three points and we’re absolutely buzzing with that.

“I definitely think it was a deserved win. I thought we were the better team on the day and we created some clear cut chances and we could’ve had two or three more as well.

“The goal sat really nicely for me. It was a great set from Aune Heggebø and I just had to pass it into the back of the net.