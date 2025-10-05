West Ham boss Nuno feels 'we've something we can use' after handing former Linfield youngster Premier League debut

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo has opened the door for Northern Ireland international Callum Marshall to make a Premier League impact, declaring “we’ve something that we can use” after handing the ex-Linfield youngster his debut in Saturday’s defeat to Arsenal.

Marshall came off the bench with 30 minutes to play at the Emirates Stadium against title contenders Arsenal, who went top of the table with a 2-0 win combined alongside Liverpool’s defeat to Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has impressed for the Hammers’ youth teams, scoring 18 times in 14 Premier League 2 appearances throughout the 2023/24 campaign before heading on loan to Championship outfit West Brom.

Marshall enjoyed a successful stint in League One last term at Huddersfield Town, netting nine league goals alongside providing three assists, and could now be given an extended run in West Ham’s senior squad under new boss Nuno, who recently replaced Graham Potter.

Callum Marshall of West Ham United battles for possession with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Martin Zubimendi of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Blues academy graduate Marshall has been a consistent presence in Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad and is once again included for this month’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Slovakia and Germany.

With Conor Bradley, Justin Devenny, Trai Hume and Dan Ballard all plying their trade in the Premier League, Marshall’s continued involvement would be a further boost for O’Neill.

Marshall was given the nod ahead of Callum Wilson – an established striker who has scored over 100 top-flight goals – on Saturday afternoon and Nuno admits he has been impressed by the Glengormley youngster.

“What I've been seeing in training sessions, his energy, he's a good finisher, good mobility, he can recognise the gaps in the space, he has a good chance,” said Nuno in his post-match press conference. “Even though he's not a strong boy against a very tough centre-half, he managed to get the header, so I think we have something that we can use.

“We're going to have three strikers available: (Niclas) Fullkrug, Callum Wilson, and Marshall. We're going to need all of them, different players, that are going to give us different solutions and options moving forward.”

Marshall is another example of a young player given exposure to senior football by David Healy at Linfield, making two Premiership appearances before earning his move to England.

He scored a maiden goal in their emphatic 11-0 BetMcLean Cup victory over PSNI at Windsor Park in November 2021 and his former club sent their congratulations on a milestone moment.

“Linfield Academy Graduate Callum Marshall makes his Premier League debut for West Ham,” the club posted on social media. “Well done Callum on another huge achievement in your career. Made at the Blues.