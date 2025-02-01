WHAT THE MANAGER SAID: Dean Smith praise for 'professional' Loughgall performance

Loughgall secured safe passage into the Irish Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 3-0 success over third-tier Dollingstown.

Owen McConville’s own goal off a Robbie Mahon corner-kick late in the first half broke the deadlock.

Loughgall cemented control after the interval thanks to Robbie Norton and Jay Boyd in the 3-0 win.

Here’s the verdict of Loughgall boss Dean Smith.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"I thought it was what we expected...Dollingstown were really well organised.

"The first 15, 20 minutes of the game would be vital, that's when we expected Dollingstown to have the biggest energy levels and really be fired up.

"We knew we'd be under the cosh at times but I thought we dealt with it and played the conditions really well.

"We didn't want to give them any confidence, or let them build on something and get momentum.

"We wanted to be neat and tidy and take no chances over those first 15 minutes.

"The longer the game went on the more spaces opened up.

"It was a professional performance...we played okay, we still haven't hit top form - clean sheet, 3-0 win and into the next round.

GOALS...

"Robbie Norton's second goal was a massive factor, it maybe takes the wind out of their sails a wee bit and lets us get more dominance in the game.

"Jay Boyd scores the third one with a great finish and after that we were professional in seeing the game out.

"The first was an own goal (off Robbie Mahon's corner-kick delivery)...we probably had a wee bit of dominance in the game up to that point but in the wrong areas of the pitch.

"In the final third I didn't think we had the quality on the ball we should have, so to get that first goal gave us a platform.

"I thought from that point we took control of the game to see it out."

FRA McCAFFREY...

"We worked on Fra McCaffrey's movement off the striker.

"We played with three in midfield and they sat quite deep so it let Fra get closer than he would normally get.

"It let Fra play a free role behind the striker and I thought he was excellent, so intelligent with the timing of his runs, so efficient in his work and he has got an assist.

"Fra was always somebody we've looked at but I've not realised how good of a player he was until working with him."

