Loughgall’s bid to climb off the bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership table suffered another setback on Saturday with the 1-0 derby defeat at home to Portadown.

Here’s the verdict of Loughgall boss Dean Smith:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"Mixed emotions...over the 90 minutes Portadown had more clearcut chances but given the chances we created we feel a bit let down we didn't get something from the game.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"You can't keep giving away the goals we have been and expect to win football games...it's been an ongoing theme of the season so far, sloppy goals.

"If you break the goal down Portadown scored it’s a free header in the middle of the pitch under no pressure and we head it 10 yards forward and out of play.

"From the long throw it's a bit of movement that does us...we seem to have to work really, really hard for every chance and goal that we get but teams against us don't have to work too hard for goals."

He added: "We're disappointed not to get something but how many times are we going to say that?

"How many times are we going to say we gave away sloppy goals?

TEAM WORK-RATE...

"We can't fault the effort, endeavour and commitment...we've got to tidy up a few bits and pieces.

"The boys are disappointed not to get something from the game.

"Yes, Portadown did have chances late in the game but that's because we were pushing.

"But we shouldn't have to push like that, we should be savvy enough now to stay in games a lot longer rather than giving away the goals we have been."

He added: "We've said for a few weeks now...if we are going to go down at least go down swinging.

"Don't go down with your legs up in the air and getting your belly tickled.

"And you can see the fight is there today, we just need that wee bit of luck."

POSITIVES...

"It's really difficult at the minute because we have a really good group of players giving everything

"Every way we seem to turn seems to be the wrong way.

"It's difficult to take when we've been in games, the last three especially...today we gave away a sloppy goal that leads to ultimately a defeat.”

SIGNINGS...

"Matty O'Brien never got on the pitch, he's probably a week away.

"Robbie Mahon was a bright spark for me, he probably hasn't played competitive football for two or three months with the end of the League of Ireland.

"So we know he's going to need four or five games to get him up to speed.

"Fra McCaffrey came on looking bright and intelligent with his runs.

"You know what you get with big James Carroll, he's a super defender.

"We're still missing Ryan Waide, Pablo Andrade...Luke Cartwright's still not 100 per cent, Oran Brogan as well.

"So we've four to come back into the group and we'll hopefully get stronger.