Crusaders lost out at Shamrock Park to Portadown off Steven McCullough’s second-half strike, marking a third consecutive Sports Direct Premiership defeat.

Here’s the verdict of Crusaders manager Declan Caddell:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"Disappointing...probably different from our last couple of games, I felt we shaded it as the better team.

"We had the better opportunities and hit the woodwork four times then conceded a soft goal to lose the game.

"We kept Portadown at bay the majority of the game, they'd two shots on target I think, including the goal.

FINE LINES...

"We hit the woodwork twice in the first half and twice in the second half.

"The lead-up probably to the goal...for me, Jarlath O'Rourke's fouled in the middle of the pitch, play goes on and we concede off the corner.

"You talk about fine lines, that's fine lines that ultimately cost you three points and a win.

"A little bit of luck...Jordan Stewart takes one of them (two chances that hit the crossbar), never mind the two and it's a different game.

"Unfortunately we haven't got the rub of the green the past two, three games but that always changes.

"It's swings and roundabouts and although today is frustrating I can take pride in our work ethic, desire and hunger."

REACTION TO MIDWEEK LOSS...

"On Tuesday I thought the first half was even enough but we fell to pieces after conceding the first goal.

"Ultimately we didn't do that today, even after conceding we looked for that goal and were pushing hard for the equaliser.

"I got a reaction out of the players...you could see that hunger, desire and fight from them all.

"They had to deal with the conditions...the pitch wasn't ideal, the wind and the rain.

"You had to play the conditions and put Portadown under pressure, which I thought we did over the 90 minutes very, very well."

JORDAN STEWART...

"The two for Jordan Stewart he probably should've scored.

"He's a quality, quality player - that's why we got him into the club.

"And that's why you're more disappointed...if those chances fall to someone else you can see through it.

"But we know the quality Jordan has and you expect him to finish like he does in training week in, week out.

"But he was there to get into those positions, he was there to create opportunities for other people.