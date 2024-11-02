Loughgall finished 3-0 up over Glenavon for a second successive Sports Direct Premiership win as Jordan Gibson, Nathaniel Ferris and Jamie Rea wrapped up victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the verdict of Loughgall boss Dean Smith:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"I thought it was a fantastic team performance...a real togetherness, we defended superbly.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith during victory over Glenavon at Lakeview Park. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We probably caught them on the counter a few times and, overall, I think we deserved the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've talked a lot about "a Loughgall performance"...we didn't get the result against Linfield but it was "a Loughgall performance".

"Last weekend's win gave us something to build on and today we come away with a clean sheet.

"Nathan Gartside made a fantastic save at 2-0 and we kept pushing men forward and got the third on the counter.

"At times in the dark days I wouldn't class some as “Loughgall performances” but then against Linfield or Portadown we got performances without the result.

"Today we got our rewards.

GLENAVON THREAT...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Glenavon are very difficult to play against, very fluid in their shape and change it during play but I thought we dealt with it very well.

"Players have got to take massive credit...the energy levels were fantastic.

"People say 2-0 is a false scoreline because a goal either way either kills the game or brings a team back into it.

"We were very aware we didn't want to concede and, Gartside's save aside (off Peter Campbell), I felt we dealt very well with it.

JAMIE REA...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had people throwing bodies on the line and showing those energy levels...Jamie Rea scores the third goal (in injury-time) after a 70-yard run to be part of it.

"Jamie epitomises every single positive today.

"His assist for the second goal (Nathaniel Ferris)...we've been critical at times of his crossing but Jamie has gone away and that extra work paid off.

"The ball for Nathaniel's goal was right on the money, a centre-forward's dream.

"Not only that but his defending in one-v-one situations was super.”

GOALS...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It comes out and breaks to 'Yaya' (Jordan Gibson, 1-0)...I've never seen him use his left foot in my life but he takes it on the left and bends into the top corner.

"The second (Nathaniel Ferris) there's a good passage of play that leads up to the cross and finish.