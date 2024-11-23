Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portadown recorded a 1-0 derby win over Glenavon at Shamrock Park thanks to Ahu Obhakhan’s early finish.

Here’s the verdict from Ports boss Niall Currie:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"I thought we started sluggishly, a wee bit lethargic in the first part of the game.

Portadown manager Niall Currie celebrating derby delight over Glenavon. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"But Ahu's goal is top level, he has that in him.

"I keep pushing him a wee bit harder, I actually thought his first-half performance was lethargic, he was on his heels too much and not physical enough.

"But the goal's wonderful and I told him that at half-time, the goal's wonderful but I want more from him and I told him that.

"I thought his second-half performance was much better than his first.

"He gives us a wonderful focal point when he's aggressive and a handful.

"But he's got that quality to finish, with his left foot as well.

"You've seen the goal against Crusaders on the right now he brought it into his left.

"He's a talented, talented boy but you've got to keep poking the bear to make sure you keep him on his toes.

"I thought it was a 50-50 game really, the two teams pretty well matched.

"There was no lack of desire or enthusiasm or effort levels on both sides.

"I don't think we were at our best but it's a good sign when you can still come away with three points.

"I thought the character of the team was brilliant, our attitude, enthusiasm and desire.

"We went into the trenches when we needed to, we threw bodies on the line.

"As a manager for me that's a basic given and we got that, so fair play.

"I'd have liked to have played a wee bit better and entertained more.

FACING OPPOSITION WITH A NEW MANAGER...

"A manager's lost his job (Stephen McDonnell) and I'm sad to see that.

"They've lost a lot of football matches and not scoring enough goals.

"The bottom line was it's about us and our performance and concentrating on that.

"Managers don't win football matches, in my opinion, players do.

"As a manager you're there to help and once you go over the white line it's in their hands.

"My boys dug in really deep.

"It's one of those games...if it had of been a draw that would've been okay with me.

"It's fantastic for our supporters, today's for our fans and great for them to have a good Saturday night."

FOURTH IN THE TABLE...

"I'm looking at the points...you can go from fourth to seventh.

"In normal circumstances I'd have taken 28 points as not too far away from safety.

"But you're not, it's crazy what's below you.

"We're coming into a real tough run of games so picking up three points today was huge.

"And picking up points from away to the Glens...I call them bonus three points.

"As long as we're digging in with the teams meant to be in or around us we'll be okay.

"We're certainly not looking down but we're realists.

"I always tell the players to stay humble and stay patient.

"It's very, very important to me we don't get ahead of ourselves.

"There's a long part of the season to go.