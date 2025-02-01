Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dollingstown’s hopes of producing an Irish Cup upset over top-flight Loughgall finished in a 3-0 defeat rather than any dream path to the quarter-finals.

Own-goal agony for Owen McConville off a Robbie Mahon corner-kick delivery left the third-tier Planters Park hosts trailing entering half-time, with Loughgall grabbing control after the interval from goals by Robbie Norton and Jay Boyd.

Here’s the verdict of Dollingstown boss Stephen Uprichard:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE…

Dollingstown's Jackson Holmes (left) battling with Robbie Norton during victory for Loughgall in the Clearer Water Irish Cup sixth round at Planters Park, with the hosts' Jordan Campbell in the background. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"In open play our shape was good until we conceded the first goal.

"I thought we worked particularly hard...yes, we knew we were going to tire slightly.

"We had a couple of sightings...a chance from outside the box, Ben Neill tried to chip the keeper and he made a fingertip save.

"At half-time I felt we had as many chances as Loughgall.

"At 1-0 we got into the box and were claiming for a penalty, Ben Neill stayed on his feet, he was very honest and put it across the box.

"Again, if that goes in does it change the game? We don't know, it might have.

"It's one of those scenarios again we flashed corners in but couldn't get anybody on the end of them.

"They had their luck with a corner (2-0) so it didn't go for us today.

"Probably the result everybody was expecting.”

GOALS CONCEDED...

"I'm actually disappointed in the goals we conceded, to be honest.

"We made it quite easy for them...they didn't have to work for their goals.

"We didn't defend the corner at the front post correctly for the first one (own goal).

"We're not even sure who it came off, it ricocheted off two or three people, we're not 100 per sure what happened.

"The second goal we gave the ball away and didn't recover properly and the third goal was something similar.

"In terms of the goals we gave away we're very, very disappointed.”

TIE’S DECISIVE SECOND GOAL...

"We were thinking (at 1-0) how we were going to change it and get back into the game then, all of a sudden, we didn't clear our lines properly (off a free-kick).