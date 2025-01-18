WHAT THE MANAGER SAID: 'We've got Loughgall back' - Dean Smith takes huge plus from defeat
Here’s the full verdict from Loughgall boss Dean Smith following goals by Jonny Addis and Stephen McGuinness for Cliftonville:
OVERALL PERFORMANCE...
"It was a super performance, I'm really proud of the boys.
"I thought for large parts of the game we were very much a match for Cliftonville, if not better.
"We created the better chances.”
He added: "We knew that we played really well (first half) and, to be honest, we knew we should've been leading.
"We needed to be a wee bit more clinical when those scenarios happen.
"But in terms of a performance and the attitude, that real hunger to fight for each other, I thought we were super.
"It's a lot easier to take defeat when you get performances like that.
"We left everything out on the pitch and I'm really gutted for the players.
"We should've got something today...if not won the game.”
THE GOALS...
"We've seen Nathaniel's goal back (Ferris at 0-0, ruled out for offside) and it looks like it's onside.
"Conor McCloskey could probably clear the ball a wee bit quicker (Addis, 1-0), he's held his hands up to be fair, then that gives away the free-kick.
"From the free-kick they score and James (Carroll) has said he got blocked a bit....that's the only downside it's a poor set-piece goal for us.
FUTURE…
"We had a meeting on Thursday night and discussed how over this past season I feel we've lost our identity and how we play in terms of in and out of possession.
"We did some work on Thursday and showed that today.
"I've said to the players we were very much a match for a very good Cliftonville team.”
He added: "But I'm so pleased...I'm coming away feeling like we've won the game.
"For me, we've got Loughgall back again...we've got a proper passing team that's knocking their pan out for one another and giving everything.
"We need this every week...that energy, that enthusiasm to go and close down the ball when we don't have it, that hunger to work as a group."
