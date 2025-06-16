Linfield, Larne and Cliftonville will all learn their European fate on Tuesday as the trio prepare to get another continental campaign underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After comfortably claiming Premiership title glory, David Healy’s Blues have booked their spot back in Champions League qualifying while Larne, who created Irish League history by reaching the Conference League’s League Phase last season, and play-off winners Cliftonville enter Europe’s third-tier competition at the first qualifying round stage.

Dungannon Swifts are the fourth side who will be representing the Irish League on the European stage and Rodney McAree’s men will discover their potential opponents tomorrow with their Irish Cup triumph seeing them progress directly into the second round of qualifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a team-by-team breakdown on who each of the first three Premiership teams could face alongside best and worst case scenarios.

Linfield will be back in Champions League qualifying after winning the Premiership title. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

LINFIELD

The Blues will be hoping to follow in Larne’s footsteps this summer by reaching the Conference League and are one of 14 seeded teams in the Champions League’s first qualifying round.

Of all Irish League teams, they’re best placed to enjoy a run with victory in their opening tie sealing at least a Conference League play-off while they’ll filter down through the Champions Path, which should be another advantage.

Dates: First leg will be played on July 8/9 and second leg on July 15/16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential opponents: Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra), KF Shkëndija (North Macedonia), FCI Levadia Tallinn (Estonia), Dinamo Minsk (Belarus), Hamrun Spartans (Malta), Kairat (Kazakhstan), Milsami Orhei (Moldova), Noah (Armenia), FC Differdange (Luxembourg), Iberia 1999 (Georgia), Víkingur (Faroe Islands), Shelbourne (Republic of Ireland), Egnatia (Albania), AC Virtus (San Marino).

Best case scenario: A tie against San Marino’s AC Virtus would likely be the prime opponent – they’ve only been at this stage once before, losing out 11-1 on aggregate to Romanian outfit FCSB last summer.

Worst case scenario: Dinamo Minsk made it to the Conference League last season, beating Larne in the League Phase, alongside Armenian champions Noah, who faced off against Chelsea. A round-trip of around 9,000 miles to Kazakhstan would be undesirable too.

LARNE

The Inver Reds enjoyed a dream European run last season, banking around £3.5million for their historic achievement of making it to the League Phase and also picked up a victory over KAA Gent, who were ranked as the best team they faced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having finished second in the Premiership, the task of replicating previous success becomes much harder as instead of starting in the Champions League and being able to work their way down, Nathan Rooney’s side are straight into the Conference League.

Dates: First leg, July 10. Second leg, July 17.

Potential opponents: FC Santa Coloma (Andorra), Dynamo Brest (Belarus), Auda (Latvia), Neman Grodno (Belarus), Bruno's Magpies (Gibraltar), Atlètic Club d'Escaldes (Andorra), Torpedo Kutaisi (Georgia), Valur (Iceland), Tre Fiori (San Marino), Željezničar (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Birkirkara (Malta), Racing FC Union (Luxembourg), FK Sileks (North Macedonia), Daugavpils (Latvia), Malisheva (Kosovo), SJK (Finland), NSÍ (Faroe Islands), Hegelmann (Lithuania), Nõmme Kalju (Estonia), Dinamo City (Albania), Haverfordwest County (Wales), Penybont (Wales), Vardar (North Macedonia), Rabotnichki (North Macedonia).

Best case scenario: Larne will fancy their chances against many of these teams with a number of them making their European return for the first time in a while. Welsh side Penybont are here for only the second time while San Marino’s Tre Fiori have won just three matches and were beaten by Linfield in 2020.

Worst case scenario: Auda defeated Cliftonville last season, winning 4-1 on aggregate, so could provide a strong challenge while boss Rooney will likely want to avoid a clash against former club Bruno’s Magpies, who progressed past Derry City last summer.

CLIFTONVILLE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds did tremendously well to put Irish Cup final heartbreak behind them to qualify for Europe via the Premiership play-offs, beating Glentoran and Coleraine to book their spot in the Conference League.

Cliftonville have lost each of their last six matches on the European stage so will be hoping to make their mark this summer.

Dates: First leg, July 10. Second leg, July 17.

Potential opponents: Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland), Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia & Herzegovina), HJK (Finland), Flora (Estonia), KI (Faroe Islands), Víkingur Reykjavík (Iceland), Pyunik (Armenia), Petrocub Hîncești (Moldova), Paide (Estonia), F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg), Partizani (Albania), St Patrick's Athletic (Republic of Ireland), La Fiorita (San Marino), Sutjeska Nikšić (Montenegro), Vllaznia (Albania), Kauno Žalgiris (Lithuania), Ordabasy (Kazakhstan), Floriana (Malta), Koper (Slovenia), Dečić (Montenegro), Urartu (Armenia), Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino (Belarus), St Joseph's (Gibraltar), Dila Gori (Georgia).

Best case scenario: Not to pick on San Marino again, but La Fiorita have only won one of their previous 29 matches in Europe – they progressed past Isloch Minsk Raion of Belarus last season – and seem the top option in a difficult set of potential opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad