'With immediate effect' - Irish League boss in shock exit one game into Premiership season and 24 hours before match
A statement posted across official social media platforms confirmed “the club will be making no further comment at this time” but described Rooney’s departure “by mutual consent”.
The club statement read: “Larne Football Club can confirm first-team manager Nathan Rooney has left the club by mutual consent, with immediate effect.
"Following discussions between Nathan and the club, this is a decision taken in line with implementing our long-term football strategy and what we believe will give us the best possible opportunity to succeed in the years to come, both on and off the pitch.
"We wish to extend our sincere thanks to Nathan for his hard work during his tenure at the club, which has included some historic moments for Larne FC and we wish him well for the future.
"Gary Haveron will take interim charge of first-team affairs, while an extensive process to appoint a long-term successor gets underway.
"The club will be making no further comment at this time.”
England-born Rooney was initially appointed as Larne manager last November following a move by Tiernan Lynch to Derry City, arriving from Gibraltar’s Bruno's Magpies.
Issues with his licence for Larne’s UEFA Conference League fixtures led to a reshuffle and Rooney taking on the title of ‘Head of Football’ with Haveron named head coach.
However, Rooney returned to the manager’s position officially in May as Haveron moved back to a first-team coaching role.
His exit from Inver Park arrives just four days after Larne were knocked out of this summer’s UEFA Conference League competition at the qualifying stage to Portugal’s Santa Clara.
Larne, winners of back-to-back Premiership titles over 2023 and 2024 under Lynch, also opened the domestic season with a defeat away to Coleraine.
They visit Solitude on Tuesday to take on Cliftonville.