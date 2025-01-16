Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wolves academy manager Jon Hunter-Barrett says the Premier League outfit “want to continually try to challenge” former Irish League youngster Josh Gracey after the teenage goalkeeper signed his first professional contract at Molineux.

Having previously spent time training with Wolves, Gracey made the permanent move from Glenavon last summer on a scholarship deal and has since established himself in the club’s U18 side, playing in all nine of their U18 Premier League matches so far this term.

The 17-year-old has also already made the step up to U21 level after starting in their 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat to League Two side Salford City in November.

Gracey never made a senior appearance during his time at Mourneview Park but was named on the bench for multiple Premiership matches last season, playing understudy to Mark Byrne when Gareth Deane was out through injury, and also starred for the Lurgan Blues’ reserves.

Northern Ireland youth international Josh Gracey has signed a first professional contract with Wolves. (Photo by Wolves)

He has represented Northern Ireland at youth international level, most recently featuring for Gareth McAuley’s U19s in a September friendly against Sweden.

Gracey has now taken an exciting next step in his career after earning a maiden professional deal and Hunter-Barrett says he has already seen significant development in him since arriving at Wolves.

“As always, we’re delighted to reward talent, hard work and commitment when it’s in front of us,” he said. “That opportunity was there for Josh so that’s why we wanted to do it.

“He has progressed tremendously from when he first came across to what we see now.

“Josh has grown so much in confidence and presence around his goal, so we’re really happy with him in that respect.

“We want to continually try to challenge him and drive that level of improvement for what’s going to be required to be a goalkeeper.”

When announcing the arrival of Portadown-born Gracey last summer, Hunter-Barrett said: “Josh recently joined us from Glenavon and is a very young and promising goalkeeper who will make the transition into our group and over the coming months, we’ll get to know him more.