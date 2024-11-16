One win changes the outlook of the table, says Coleraine winger Rhyss Campbell ahead of Loughgall trip
Only five points separate Coleraine in eighth and Cliftonville in second as teams across the division struggle to find a consistent run of form.
The Bannsiders failed to make it a hat-trick of successive wins in the Premiership last Sunday as they were edged out by Larne at Inver Park.
However, Campbell and his team-mates have targeted all three points as they make the visit to Loughgall this afternoon.
He said: "We want to be more consistent and I think it's two points separating us from Glentoran who are third.
"One win changes the table for any team in this league.
"We probably want to go on a run and that's what the manager is drilling into us every day we are in.
"I think in the past few weeks it's changed as we are starting to gel on the pitch and I think the fans are starting to see glimpses of what we can do.
"Loughgall is a good side and they make things difficult for you, especially on their home patch.
"They've picked up a few good results recently but hopefully we can put a stop to that.
"We will have to be wary of their tight pitch and go out to get all three points."
The 25-year-old joined the ranks at The Showgrounds in the summer from Dungannon Swifts and remarked how he has quickly settled into life in his new surroundings after finding the back of the net on four occasions.
"It's a great bunch of lads and I've known Dean (Shiels) previously, so it's been a wee bit easier for myself," he explained.
"The lads have been brilliant with me and it helps that you see them every day and it makes a big help.
"I wouldn't say I had dreams of playing full-time but I wanted to play for a top-six team at some point.
"My time probably came to an end at Dungannon and this opportunity arose and it was everything that I wanted.
"It just happened to be that Coleraine went full-time at the start of the season."
Loughgall are currently bottom of the Premiership table after a 3-1 defeat at Crusaders last weekend.
