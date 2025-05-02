Oran Kearney has left his role as sporting director at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Coleraine FC have labelled Oran Kearney as a “significant figure” after the club announced that he will be stepping down from his role as sporting director.

In the latest shake-up on the Ballycastle Road, Kearney follows Dean Shiels and Michael O’Connor in leaving the north coast-based club as new owner Henry Ross continues to make his mark.

After two spells as manager at The Showgrounds, the Ballymoney man moved into his new position as sporting director in the summer in a restructuring that saw Shiels become head coach.

However, the Bannsiders have decided to part ways with Kearney immediately ahead of the European play-off semi-finals next week.

Kearney’s time in charge yielded an Irish Cup success in 2018, as well as winning the BetMcLean Cup in 2020.

There were notable scalps in Europe and three runners-up finishes in the league under Kearney’s leadership as they narrowly missed out on landing a first Gibson Cup title since 1974.

The former Linfield ace also had a successful season managing in Scotland as he helped preserve St Mirren’s top-flight status.

Executive Chairman Ross paid tribute to Oran’s contribution, saying: “Oran Kearney has played a significant role in the recent history of Coleraine Football Club. From his time in the dugout to his more recent position, Oran has always approached his responsibilities with dedication. On behalf of the board, the players, and our supporters, I want to sincerely thank Oran.”