Carrick Rangers boss Stephen Baxter

Stephen Baxter says Kym Nelson’s late equaliser for Ballymena United in the first-half had a massive bearing on the game after his Carrick side lost out to the Sky Blues at Taylors Avenue.

The Amber Army made their bright start count in difficult playing conditions when Nedas Maciulaitis converted from close-range after he was expertly picked out from the right-hand side by Daniel Gibson.

Despite having chances to add to their advantage thereafter, they failed to do so and United levelled just before the half-time whistle as Nelson headed in from a dangerous corner kick.

Speaking after the game, Baxter did acknowledge that his troops failed to have the same attacking threat after the interval as the Braidmen bagged the decisive match-winner on 66 minutes through a clinical low finish from striker Ryan McNickle.

It marks a second successive week that Carrick have failed to hold onto a lead after the same occurred at Coleraine a fortnight ago.

"It is one of great disappointment," Baxter told Carrick Rangers' social media platforms.

"I felt we were very dominant in the first-half against an incredibly strong wind.

"We came at Ballymena, we score a goal, we had other marvellous chances and then we concede a very poor goal in regards to not shepherding a ball out of play.

"But we didn't keep that level of performance in the second-half and in the last 20 minutes we didn't get the penetration we needed, we didn't get the ball in the box, we didn't put them under enough pressure, and ultimately they were fighting for their lives in their defensive work.

"We didn't have the solutions to get the second goal and that's why we didn't get anything out of this game."

Baxter is now hoping that his side’s performances will be rewarded in the weeks ahead as they start their BetMcLean Cup campaign on Tuesday night away at Armagh City.

"There are little things we’ve got to look at in training methods and other bits and pieces that we’re doing,” he added.

"I have nothing but pride in these guys as they work incredibly hard, they do their thing week in and week out and give it everything they have.