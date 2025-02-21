Dean Shiels says the mentality of his players needs to be bang on the money as they face league leaders Linfield this afternoon.

The men from the north coast are in a battle to finish in the coveted top-six positions as they currently find themselves 8th in the Sports Direct Premiership table.

In contrast, Linfield find themselves a staggering 19 points clear at the summit as the Blues close in on a record-extending 57th Gibson Cup crown.

Whilst many would consider a trip to Windsor Park a daunting task, Shiels says he has enough quality within his ranks to leave with a positive result.

Dean Shiels (left) takes his Coleraine side to face league leaders Linfield managed by former Northern Ireland team-mate David Healy

"They're strong and they've got massive attacking threats in all areas," Shiels said of today's opponents.

"They are solid, they don't concede many goals, so we are going to have to be right on it.

"I think when you go away to Linfield it's the mentality of what we are arriving there with.

"I think we've got to go there to try and win the game. That's what we'll be aiming to do.

"We've got the quality to do it and it's about when we cross the white line about the players putting a stamp on our personality and what we want out of the game."

Coleraine have been guilty of not finding a consistent run of results as a draw and a win against Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers respectively was then followed-up with a home defeat to Glentoran last weekend.

Shiels says he and his coaching staff have pin-pointed certain areas for improvement as they bid to close the gap on the teams above them in the standings.

He remarked: "I think the basics of when we are in possession - we need to be better.

"In regards to the Glentoran game and the Carrick game before that, we need to be more fluid, have better options and work harder when we are in possession.

"All those wee things we can tweak...out of possession we are disappointed with the goals we conceded against Glentoran.

"We can try and be more disciplined because going into that game we hadn't conceded in two fixtures and there was optimism that we do look solid and organised out of possession, so that was a disappointment.

"But now we have a really good chance going into Linfield. There's no better place to go and play against the team who are flying high at the top of the league."

Shiels confirmed that he will be without defender Dean Jarvis for the game through suspension as he also sweats on the fitness availability of several other players, with Graham Kelly and Alfie Gaston definitely ruled out with injuries.

"Dean (Jarvis) is out for the next two games,” he stated.

"Declan (McManus) is touch and go for Saturday as he hasn't trained yet.

"Jamie (Glackin) we are trying to see if he'll be available as we feel the big pitch will suit him with the qualities he brings.