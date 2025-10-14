Paddy McNair believes there will be few nations relishing the prospect of a World Cup qualifying play-off against Northern Ireland after they pushed Germany all the way in Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Windsor Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Woltemade’s first international goal saw Germany leave Belfast with three points that keeps Julian Nagelsmann’s side top of Group A but only after they survived a big late push from Northern Ireland, who had more attempts at goal and finished the stronger side in Belfast.

The loss means Northern Ireland go into November’s final two qualifiers – away to Slovakia and home to Luxembourg – third in the group, three points behind Germany and Slovakia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances of topping the group are slim but Northern Ireland still have it in their hands to finish second to reach the play-offs, while there is also the safety net of a potential play-off place as reward for topping their Nations League group last year.

Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair reaches the ball ahead of Germany's Joshua Kimmich in Monday's World Cup Qualifying Group A match at Windsor Park. (Photom by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“It’s pretty hard to finish first now but I think we have to get to Slovakia and get three points and you just never know what could happen going into the last game,” McNair said.

“Obviously, Slovakia beat Germany in their first game, so we’ll just have to see.

“We’ve gained some momentum and picked up some good results. If I was the opposition, I would not like to face us in the play-offs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Germany certainly did not seem to enjoy Monday night too much, forced to defend for much of the first half and growing frustrated at their inability to kill off a dogged Northern Ireland side.

The vigorous celebrations from the German bench when the full-time whistle blew was notable.

“I thought we definitely took the game to them,” McNair added. “We’re just so close. That’s what it felt like…I’ve played against Germany teams in the past who are much better than them and, you know, better players as well so I do feel it’s a missed opportunity.”

The fact that Northern Ireland kept pushing to the death – creating late chances for Ethan Galbraith, Callum Marshall and Josh Magennis – explained their frustration that referee Jesus Gil Manzano signalled for only two minutes of stoppage time, although the clock rolled past three before the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve never seen that in my life,” said the experienced McNair, who made his 79th Northern Ireland appearance.

“I’ve played hundreds of games and I’ve never seen two minutes. I don’t know the reason for it…you see with the crowd’s reaction at the end, it just felt strange.

“I think we definitely would have had a couple more chances if there were a few more minutes added on.”

Ultimately the game was decided by narrow margins. Woltemade’s goal went in off the Newcastle striker’s shoulder from a corner – “a weird one” as McNair put it, and a disappointing way to concede from a set-piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland had actually put the ball in the net first, but Daniel Ballard’s strike was ruled out with McNair offside as he had his own attempt at goal in the build-up.