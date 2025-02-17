Ballymena United defender Stephen O'Donnell is hoping that performance levels can start turning into results as the Sky Blues host Glentoran this evening.

The Braidmen have put in spirited displays against Larne, Linfield and Crusaders in their last three games - but have only one point to show for their efforts.

With United still in the mix to finish in the top-six positions, O'Donnell - who joined in the summer from derby rivals Coleraine - is determined to make that objective a reality.

He said: "In our last three games we haven't played that badly. You take pride in your performance, we kept the ball, we created chances, but that doesn't get you points.

"It's not what we're looking for and it's not going to do us any favours. I spoke recently that our performance levels had gone up so that gave us more of a chance to pick up points, but at the end of the day you have to get results.

"The goals we gave away against Crusaders weren't good enough so it's about coming into Tuesday trying to rectify that and get better.

"It is frustrating for us. There was a spell before Christmas when our performances had been poor and we got exactly what we deserved as we didn't get the results.

"Now though we seem to have turned the corner in terms of our performance levels. The January signings have been really good.

"I think there are seven or eight teams who are obviously fighting for the same thing, it's the tightest league we've seen in a long time.

"I think after Saturday the gap between ourselves and Crusaders is too much and that isn't good enough.

"There's a real ambition from us to go and close that gap and catch the teams above us.

"We're disappointed Glenavon have gone ahead of us now too so it's about looking up and getting points on the board."

Glentoran are on the crest of a wave at present as Declan Devine’s men are currently 15 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

They extended their good run of form on Friday night as they sealed a 2-1 win against Coleraine at The Showgrounds as Jordan Jenkins and Kodi Lyons-Foster were on target.

With that in mind, O’Donnell knows the task at hand when they welcome Glentoran to Warden Street this evening.

"They are on a great run and have taken on board how Deccy (Devine) wants to play,” he added.

"As the season has gone on they've got better and better. What they've really tidied up on is being good at what they do.

"We know how they play, they are difficult to play against, and they've really perfected it.

"They've also signed some really good players in January so we know it will be a really tough game for us.

"Obviously they've brought in a few from my direction up in L/Derry, the likes of Ciaran Coll and Shane McEleney, and Joe Thomson from Larne is another really smart signing.