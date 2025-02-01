Glentoran boss Declan Devine was jubilant after the extra-time Irish Cup victory over rivals Linfield at The Oval

Declan Devine says his Glentoran team "worked their absolute pans off" after a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win against rivals Linfield at The Oval.

After a goalless first-half, the men from east Belfast took the lead when Jordan Jenkins seized upon slack defending from the Blues to dispatch beyond David Walsh.

After a goalless first-half, the men from east Belfast took the lead when Jordan Jenkins seized upon slack defending from the Blues to dispatch beyond David Walsh.

However, Linfield restored parity with around 20 minutes remaining when Ethan McGee's long-throw was headed into the net by Chris McKee.

Joel Cooper - who could have won the tie in normal time for David Healy's men after seeing a shot cleared off the line by Fuad Sule - was then sent-off in extra-time for kicking out during an off-the-ball incident.

With the man advantage, Glentoran ensured they remained unbeaten in all the domestic cup competitions when Finley Thorndike's unstoppable effort on 112 minutes sailed into the net.

There was drama late on when Chris Shields was dismissed after receiving two yellow cards, with Glentoran's Joe Thomson also picking up his second caution for his reaction to the Linfield's man woes.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI after securing a quarter-final berth in the competition, Devine said: "We're just into the next round but this is a very important game for us.

"It's our biggest rivals who are in incredible form themselves.

"To be as disciplined as we were, we weren't pretty by any stretch but we worked our absolute pans off.

"The players deserve the credit as they bought in as to what it takes to play for the club.

"That's hard work, honesty and endeavour. Listen, we're in the next round and that's all that matters.

"It's a hugely important game for us tonight but we've got to keep going as we've got huge character in our team.

"Credit to Linfield also, they are a cracking side and it was a rip-roaring cup tie...delighted to be in the hat."

After already lifting the County Antrim Shield and reaching the final of BetMcLean Cup, momentum seems to be fully with Devine's side.

However, the Glens chief said that whilst his players will be allowed to enjoy the derby day win, they won't get carried away by their run of form.

"It's all about momentum and onto the next one against Dungannon, who are coming here next week," he added.

"We want to park the bus tonight and it's testament to the players.

"It's nothing about coaching, nothing to do with tactics as the players dig in every game.

"If you give everything for the shirt, then the crowd will get behind you and that's what we're doing.

"We've only won the Shield, we won't get carried away and we are in the hat for tomorrow.

"Credit to the players as we had a lot of boys running on empty there.