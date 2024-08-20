Portadown hit by second deflected setback as battling Loughgall salvage share of derby spoils

By Staff Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2024, 00:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
​Josh Ukek came close to securing status as a Portadown derby hero – only for Loughgall to salvage a share of the spoils in the 2-2 draw.

​Ukek was handed his first start by Ports boss Niall Currie in the weekend loss to Glentoran but, bolstered by those initial minutes, made his mark for his new club after 51 last night to give the visitors the upper hand for the second time.

However, the attacking player’s hopes of leaving Loughgall as Portadown’s match-winner ended in disappointment when the Villagers battled back for the second time to finish with honours even.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryan Mayse had stepped off the sidelines to score for Portadown against Glentoran and made the most of his spot in the starting line-up by breaking the deadlock with just two minutes on the clock.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Mayse reacted quickly to a misplaced pass to steer a first-time effort home over Nathan Gartside from distance.

But Loughgall hit back within five minutes as former Portadown player Nathaniel Ferris produced the decisive touch after a throw-in created problems for the away side.

Gartside was on hand to deny Ukek at 1-1 with a superb fingertip stop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Ukek made his mark with a strike off Mayse’s cutback assist to put the Ports in front.

Loughgall’s second equaliser arrived on 65 minutes when Tiernan Kelly’s attempt from outside the box found a path past Aaron McCarey with the benefit of a deflection off Lewis MacKinnon.

The Ports had lost to Glentoran off an injury-time deflected Niall McGinn shot.

Related topics:LoughgallPortadownPortsNiall CurrieGlentoranVillagers