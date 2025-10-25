Declan Caddell believes his Crusaders team deserved to get something out of the game as Glentoran netted two late goals to win 3-2 at Seaview.

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.

CRUEL END TO THE GAME?

"Yeah, I think the better team lost, in my opinion.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell

"The first half was scrappy from both sides, being honest.

"We fell asleep from a set play, an an unmarked man, not good enough.

"Second half we lifted them, I thought we dominated...deserved two goals, a harsh way to go.

"Yeah, sickening.

HOW DID YOU MANAGE TO TURN THINGS AROUND AT HALF-TIME?

"It's probably a wee bit of belief in the players.

"The first-half was scrappy, didn't hold on the ball as well as we have done, and it was about getting back to basics, which they did.

"Two of the goals, second one especially, was a great goal. It started from the back, but ultimately we lost the game.

"That's probably a wee bit of naivety, probably the age of the squad and game management as the game went on.

"Probably the fact that the squad stretched at the minute, we weren't able to bring on subs for tired legs.

"So, a number of reasons, but just gutted for the players because they deserved more.

BRYDEN CLOSE TO A HAT-TRICK AT THE END?

"Yeah, he could have but that’s what big Fras does.

“He’s showed that since the start of the season. Two more today and hits a bar in the dying minutes to make a three.

"But, yeah, it's just a sore one. It's a sore one.

“As I say, as a team we were probably robbed today the way the game went.

"I thought we dominated 95% of the second half…but, it is what it is.