Rangers head coach Danny Rohl hailed his side’s “outstanding” response to going a goal and a man down against Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

The Light Blues lost 3-1 at Hampden but gave the German encouragement after his fourth game in charge.

Celtic dominated territory and possession in the first half and led through Johnny Kenny’s header, before Thelo Aasgaard’s high challenge on Anthony Ralston put Gers further up against it after he was sent off by Nick Walsh.

But Rangers put the holders under pressure before James Tavernier’s late penalty forced extra-time.

Celtic regained control and goals from Callum McGregor and Callum Osmand settled the tie.

Rohl said: “There’s disappointment in the dressing-room and I felt it. With 10 men, that’s a good signal that my team is disappointed.

“After the red card we were on the front foot and brave. That was also how I acted at half-time – we put one more offensive player in and changed the shape to 4-3-2.

“We had two guys up front to put pressure on the ball and we attacked them on the last line. I felt in the space in behind we’d get chances.

“For me, the equaliser was fully deserved. Of course, the opponent will have some moments. But what we put into it, how brave we were, how we ran – it was outstanding for me.

“I saw a team which has made huge steps forward in the last eight days. But we also have things we need to improve and that’s my job.”

The German was reluctant to add to the controversy over refereeing decisions, notably whether Ralston should have received a second yellow card for the handball which led to the penalty.

“I think there’s a rule,” he said. “If it’s a handball, a block and a pen – it could be a yellow card. But there are so many rules about handball in the box and I don’t know everything.”