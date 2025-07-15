Djeidi Gassama will get Rangers fans on the edge of their seats – Russell Martin

Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 15:13 BST
Rangers signing Djeidi Gassama pictured on show for Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA)placeholder image
Rangers signing Djeidi Gassama pictured on show for Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA)
Rangers head coach Russell Martin predicts Djeidi Gassama will get fans “on the edge of their seats” after signing the winger from Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Paris St Germain player has agreed a four-year contract.

Gassama, 21, made one appearance for the French side alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe before joining Wednesday in 2023 and scored 12 goals in 84 games for the Owls.

The France Under-20 international has now moved to Glasgow for an undisclosed fee, understood to be about £2.2million.

Martin told Rangers’ website: “We are very excited to bring Djeidi to the club.

"He is certainly an exciting player who will get supporters on the edge of their seats and I believe he will add an extra dimension to our attack with his qualities.

“He is hungry to improve as a player and, most importantly, is desperate to pull on the Rangers jersey and help deliver success to the club.”

Gassama added: “I am very excited to start with my new club.

"It is a club with a lot of history and I am very happy.

"This is a big club, and I need that for my next level and I think it can help me progress.”

