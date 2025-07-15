Rangers signing Djeidi Gassama pictured on show for Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA)

Rangers head coach Russell Martin predicts Djeidi Gassama will get fans “on the edge of their seats” after signing the winger from Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Paris St Germain player has agreed a four-year contract.

Gassama, 21, made one appearance for the French side alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe before joining Wednesday in 2023 and scored 12 goals in 84 games for the Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The France Under-20 international has now moved to Glasgow for an undisclosed fee, understood to be about £2.2million.

Martin told Rangers’ website: “We are very excited to bring Djeidi to the club.

"He is certainly an exciting player who will get supporters on the edge of their seats and I believe he will add an extra dimension to our attack with his qualities.

“He is hungry to improve as a player and, most importantly, is desperate to pull on the Rangers jersey and help deliver success to the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gassama added: “I am very excited to start with my new club.

"It is a club with a lot of history and I am very happy.