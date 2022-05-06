Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers tore up the script to reach Europa League final

But van Bronckhorst has promised his players will continue to strain every sinew to lift the Europa League trophy when they face Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on May 18.

On a momentous night in Glasgow, Rangers defeated RB Leipzig 3-1 in the second leg of their semi-final, securing a 3-2 aggregate success which has taken the club into its fifth major European final.

It was an emotional occasion for van Bronckhorst as Rangers paid tribute to long-serving kitman Jimmy Bell who died suddenly on Tuesday.

Scott Arfield of Rangers and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Manager of Rangers celebrate after victory in the UEFA Europa League Semi Final Leg Two match between Rangers and RB Leipzig at Ibrox Stadium

“Wow, I think it’s very hard to find words,” said van Bronckhorst.

“It’s been an amazing night. We said before the game we were going to do everything possible to make sure we were in the final and I think the players were fantastic together with the crowd. We made it the atmosphere we needed to overcome this opponent.

“You cannot write a script better than this. We are all very proud to reach the final and we all toasted Jimmy.

“The atmosphere goes both ways. For us, it’s very important to help us during the game and for the opponent it’s difficult to play in. They are a team with a lot of experience and quality. To win against them is amazing.

“Of course (reaching a final) wasn’t what I was thinking (when I took the job). My first game in charge was against Sparta Prague (in the group stage) and we knew the result would take us into Europe after the break.

“That was our goal but we have taken each opponent game by game and I’m very proud of our achievements.

“Now we play a final. Not many players play finals. I played one with Barcelona in the Champions League in Paris and a World Cup final in South Africa with my country. It’s not for every player. But we have to do everything to win it.