Rangers’ search for a new head coach has entered the closing stages after reports claimed that ex-Scotland international Russell Martin is poised to become the next Ibrox boss.

According to a report from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday morning, the club are ‘closing in’ on the appointment of the former Southampton head coach, who appears to have beaten off competition from ex-Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti to be named as the club’s 20th permanent manager in their history.

Out of work for the first time in his managerial career, Martin was sacked as manager of Southampton in December after winning just one of the club’s opening 16 league games. Despite his struggles on the south coast though, the Brighton-born boss still maintains a reputation as one of the country’s most talented young coaches, leading him to be heavily linked to the vacant role at Rangers ever since the departure of Belgian manager Philippe Clement in February.

Installed as the favourite to take the reins in Govan last week, it was thought newly appointed sporting director Kevin Thelwell and chairman Andrew Cavenagh had began to narrow down their list of potential candidates for the role, with Martin and Ancelotti the two main names in the frame, while ex-Rangers manager Steven Gerrard had reportedly ruled himself out of the running.

Thelwell, who officially started his role at Ibrox on Monday, informed supporters the search for a new head coach would be concluded 'in the coming days', adding that there had been “significant work going on in the background prior to my arrival, but that naturally accelerates from today."

Martin had a loan spell to Rangers in the 2017/18, beginning his coaching career in EFL League One with MK Dons. The ex-Norwich City captain was landed by Swansea City in the summer of 2021 and spent two years in Wales before he was poached again, this time by Southampton. He would lead the Saints to promotion to the English Premier League in his debut season at the club, beating Leeds United 1-0 in the EFL Championship playoff final at Wembley, but struggled in the top flight last season.

The 39-year-old opened up on his departure from St Mary’s, and his future management plans during an hour long conversation with former England striker Gary Lineker on The Rest Is Football podcast in April.

"I turned down a few jobs in the last few months,” said Martin. “One or two abroad, and a couple here. It didn't feel right, I wasn't ready. I was a little bit hurt, to be honest with you. But it's really at the point now where I'm starting to feel excited about what's next.

“Context is important. People forget that in football a lot. The culture of the club, what it’s about, what it’s been used to. I’m not sure there’s certain clubs I could go into and ask for patience, where the goalie’s standing on the ball for 25 seconds, but they want it put forward quickly, because that’s what they’ve been used to. I’m aware I’ve probably limited my job options, somewhat.