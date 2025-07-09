Rangers have signed defender Nasser Djiga on a season-long loan deal from Wolves.

The 22-year-old is new boss Russell Martin’s sixth signing of the summer, joining Lyall Cameron, Joe Rothwell, Max Aarons, Emmanuel Fernandez and Thelo Aasgaard.

The Burkina Faso centre-back arrived at Molineux on deadline day from Red Star Belgrade in a deal which runs up to 2030.

However, Djiga managed just six Premier League appearances under Vitor Pereira last season, making two starts.

Nasser Djiga has signed on loan for Rangers from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Djiga joined up with the Rangers squad at their training camp at St George’s Park, and he told the club’s website: “I am very happy to join Rangers, it is one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and in Europe.

“I will try to give everything, to play every game, and I think it is the best team for me. I just want to play and enjoy football with the team.”

Djiga featured in all eight of Red Star Belgrade’s Champions League games last season before his move to Wolves and will bolster Rangers’ defensive options for the upcoming campaign, starting with their Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos on July 22.

Martin added: “Nasser is someone who, despite still only being 22, has garnered valuable experience in both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.