The comeback kings struck yet again as Dungannon Swifts produced a dramatic turnaround to beat Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

The Swifts had taken a half-time lead through Matthew Lusty’s penalty on 38 minutes after Conor McKendry was adjudged to have handled Adam Glenny’s cross inside the area.

However, Coleraine would net two quickfire goals after the break to take the lead as Ciaran O’Hara swept home from McKendry’s cross on 69 minutes, before Dean Jarvis left Swifts ‘keeper Declan Dunne with no chance following a crisp half volley four minutes later.

The Swifts – who produced a mammoth comeback with ten men to earn a 2-2 draw against Coleraine back in August – would go one better this time around following an action-packed ending on the Ballycastle Road.

Ethan McGee (right) battles for possession with Coleraine winger Andy Scott

The County Tyrone side would equalise on 87 minutes as substitute Tomas Galvin finished off a fine team move and they would stun the home faithful by netting again through Lusty in stoppage time after his initial penalty was saved by Gareth Deane.

"We certainly have a never-say-die attitude at times,” said Dungannon Swifts boss Rodnet McAree.

"We try to keep going and we've challenged ourselves all season to beat a top-six side and thankfully we've come here and got the three points.

"It's nothing more than three points and I was disappointed when we found ourselves 2-1 down.

"I don't understand how we put ourselves in that position. We switched off from a throw-in on the far side and it ended up in the back of the net with a good finish for 1-1.

"We conceded a second straight after we didn't defend a second ball and we were suddenly 2-1 down.

"You then give yourself a mountain to climb but the substitutions and a slight change to our shape suited us.

"Tomas Galvin got the equaliser with a great finish after a good ball by Cathal McGinty and at that stage we thought we had a chance of getting even more.”

The Swifts also produced late heroics to book their spot in the BetMcLean Cup last Tuesday night following an extra-time win against Newry City.

McAree cited the character shown by his side in recent days and singled out Matthew Lusty for praise after the striker netted his 18th goal in all competitions so far this season.

"We've got to keep going,” he added.

"Against Newry in midweek to concede and then get an equaliser with four minutes to go showed character and we got what we deserved as we never deserved to lose it.

"I feel we got what we deserved here today even though we made hard work of it.

"It's only three points and it helps us but hopefully it also gives us more belief heading into our next match.

"You have to be brave to go up and hit penalty kicks.

"Gareth Deane is in goal and he's there to make saves but thankfully it rebounded to Matty and he was able to put it in the back of the net.

"It doesn't surprise me with Matty as he's been a joy to work with and he's done extremely well.