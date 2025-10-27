Referee of 60 years Sammy McNeill wins 2025 People’s Award to secure his spot among local sporting legends

Northern Ireland’s oldest working referee turns 84 next month.

But local legend Sammy McNeill has absolutely no plans to put down the whistle.

The Mosside stalwart, almost six decades into his officiating career, is on a bit of a roll.

After winning the 2025 People’s Award at the McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards in Belfast City Hall, he spent “a great evening” in the company of world-renowned former goalkeeper Pat Jennings, Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill and Steve Davis, the former Aston Villa, Southampton and Rangers midfielder.

“What a night that was,” he said.

“Getting to spend time with Northern Ireland football stars was brilliant.

“It also means a lot to be recognised for doing something I’ve always enjoyed.”

A fixture in the Harry Gregg Foundation Youth League, Sammy was honoured for fairness, fostering respect and bringing communities together – as well as for inspiring young players to stay active in the game.

Referee Sammy McNeill receiving the 2025 People's Award at the McDonald's Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards with Northern Ireland legends Pat Jennings and Steven Davis

The father-of-three still referees under-13 and under-14 matches at least once a week.

Asked if he’ll slow down now that he’s entering the 58th year of his career, the Co Londonderry pensioner said it was unlikely.

“I don’t talk about birthdays; at my age I try to forget them. Every year I say it’ll be the last, but then a new fixture comes in…” he added.

Sammy and his wife, Jean (83), have three grown-up children - Linda, Nicholas and Darren - and two grandchildren, Amy (21) and Ellie (18).

He said he’ll always remember his first game as a referee - Aghadowey v Macosquin - and what he earned: a 10-shilling note, about 50p today.

“Nowadays you go to a referee academy; back then, you just turned up to see if you were any good,” he said.

Football has framed his life since school, where he captained the team.

Playing ended when, as a 15-year-old motorcycle mechanic, he couldn’t get Saturdays off work.

Later, after changing jobs - ultimately becoming a factory supervisor - he switched to refereeing.

“I just started to referee, I enjoyed it, I was good at it and that was that,” he said.

Public recognition has been a happy side effect of Sammy’s dedication to sport.

Previously honoured by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, he said this latest award felt even more special because it was decided by an online public vote.

“I’ve no idea who nominated me, but I’d like to thank them, sincerely,” he said.

Not every memory is as vivid for Sammy as a match in Maghera some 30 years ago.

That fixture was abandoned after 10 minutes when shots were fired nearby.

“The pitch was located between a housing estate and a police station,” he said.

“Gun shots flew over our heads…then, suddenly, the army and police rolled in.

“We left the field, glad to get out of the place. I don’t think I got paid for that match.”

Sammy met Harry Gregg several times during his refereeing days and he praised the foundation and academy named after the Manchester United legend for “the excellent work it does to introduce thousands of boys and girls to football”.

He still lights up when speaking about his heroes.

“Pat Jennings is the best goalkeeper in the world and a true gentleman — I couldn’t say enough good things about him,” he said.

Perhaps the secret of Sammy’s success is that football keeps him feeling young?

“I’ve felt no different over the last 10 years,” he said.

“I always tell myself that this year will be the last, but it never is.

“It has to stop sometime — but I’m not putting a date on it.”

Having run in Northern Ireland for over 20 years now, the McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Awards salute the volunteers whose commitment leaves a lasting mark on young people and their communities.