Curtis Allen pictured with his two children after making his final appearance in the senior game earlier this month

After calling time on a career that had goals, plenty of highs, some lows and everything in-between, Curtis Allen says that he wants to remain in the game that he loves.

The 37-year-old brought the curtain down on his playing days at the end of the season after helping Carrick Rangers avoid relegation to the Championship.

Allen’s career started at Bournemouth but he is widely known for his prolific goalscoring form in the Irish League, which included time at Lisburn Distillery, Linfield, Glentoran and two spells at Coleraine.

When asked to sum up his decision to retire and plans for the future, the school teacher said: “I had it my mind at the start of the season and then once Stephen (Baxter) came in, I moved into a player/coach role and that made my decision easier.

Allen netted 110 goals across his six-year stint at Glentoran

"If I had of been playing more, then I possibly could have been teased to stay on.

"But when you’re not playing, it quickly makes your mind up and I have a young family, so I didn’t want to sit on the bench for nothing.

"You can prolong it and hope for more game time but I had it in my mind that this is the right decision and I went out with no injuries.

"I really loved my week in management at Carrick earlier in the season. I probably didn’t coach as much as I was still a player but I know I’d love to go into management and I’ve already turned down an approach.

"I want to stay in football; whether that’s being a coach, manager or media work. Football has been good to me and I want to give something back.”

Allen’s career also included a spell in Scotland at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and he believes he made the most of his playing days on the pitch, which yielded an Irish Premiership title with Linfield in 2010, an Irish Cup with Glentoran in 2015 and the League Cup with Coleraine in 2020.

He reflected: “I would say my career was a success and I based my whole career on goals and hitting the back of the net.

"I’m pleased with what I achieved on a personal level and with the teams I played for.

"I played with a lot of different players and won quite a number of things...so it’s hard to pin-point my career as I played for 21 years.

"However, the experiences I have gained I can pass on to my two sons. I’ve met fantastic people and I’d love to do it all again...so I’m thankful for a long career.”

The landscape of Irish League football has changed in recent years with the introduction of full-time football at certain clubs, whilst Larne created history by becoming the first team from Northern Ireland to qualify for the group stage of European competition.

However, Allen says he wouldn’t change playing the majority of his career in a completely different period.

“I’m glad I played in two eras of Irish League football,” he continued.

"I started playing with the likes of legendary figures Winkie Murphy and Noel Bailie etc and then there is the new generation of full-time footballers.

"I’d have loved to have been involved in the full-time set-ups….but England and Scotland is where you want to be.

"If Coleraine had of been full-time before my move to Inverness, then that would have been a better stepping stone for me.

"The facilities and attitudes have certainly improved in the Irish League but I think I played in a great era and it provided a different feeling.”

TOP FIVE GAMES:

Institute 0-2 Lisburn Distillery (April 26, 2008) – this game meant so much to my career and it was the final fixture of the season. I was handed a start and scored both goals in a 2-0 victory. I remember I was being marked by an experienced Paddy McLaughlin and this game set me up to make my mark the following campaign, where I scored 25 goals.

(April 26, 2008) – this game meant so much to my career and it was the final fixture of the season. I was handed a start and scored both goals in a 2-0 victory. I remember I was being marked by an experienced Paddy McLaughlin and this game set me up to make my mark the following campaign, where I scored 25 goals. Glentoran 1-0 Crusaders (March 21, 2015) – nobody probably gave us a chance against Crusaders as they were firmly in their glory days at this point. However, we got the game right on the day at Mourneview Park and thankfully I scored the winner to send us into the Irish Cup final.

1-0 Crusaders (March 21, 2015) – nobody probably gave us a chance against Crusaders as they were firmly in their glory days at this point. However, we got the game right on the day at Mourneview Park and thankfully I scored the winner to send us into the Irish Cup final. Newry City 0-6 Linfield (November 7, 2009) – I scored three goals the night previous for the Reserves against Newry City and was subbed-off at half-time by David Jeffrey. The next day I was handed a start for the first-team against the same opposition and scored another treble. I was a well-known player by the time I joined the Blues but I had an ankle injury, so this was a huge moment.

(November 7, 2009) – I scored three goals the night previous for the Reserves against Newry City and was subbed-off at half-time by David Jeffrey. The next day I was handed a start for the first-team against the same opposition and scored another treble. I was a well-known player by the time I joined the Blues but I had an ankle injury, so this was a huge moment. Portadown 1-3 Glentoran (January 11, 2014) – I came back from Inverness and probably lost a bit of belief as I hadn’t played or scored in a long time. As a result, you probably doubt yourself but thankfully I was able to score twice on my Glentoran debut away at Portadown to send us through to the next round of the Irish Cup.

(January 11, 2014) – I came back from Inverness and probably lost a bit of belief as I hadn’t played or scored in a long time. As a result, you probably doubt yourself but thankfully I was able to score twice on my Glentoran debut away at Portadown to send us through to the next round of the Irish Cup. Ballyclare Comrades 0-4 Glentoran (February 3, 2018) – One of those where everything I hit went in and big Alan Blayney was in nets. I described it as a “vintage Curtis Allen” performance as everything was crisp and sharp. To score four goals in the manner how I did it was pleasing.

ALL-TIME XI:

GK – Elliot Morris; you only have to look at the career Elliot had and he could produce phenomenal things between the posts.

RB – Pat McShane; he was an experienced, old-school player and you knew you would be OK if he was in your team.

CB – Winkie Murphy; his career and medal haul speaks for itself. He has a hard-man persona but off the pitch, he’s a really nice fella.

CB – Marcus Kane; the fact he’s been around the league so long is due to his heart and desire. He is a great person and has the whole package both on and off the pitch.

LB – Peter McCann; I really admired him. He was extremely strong and fit and was a good character in the changing room.

RM – David Scullion; I was close with him at Glentoran and he got his rewards by scoring the winner in an Irish Cup final. I always thought he was under-rated as he always chipped in with goals.

CM – Stephen Lowry; played with Stephen across two spells at Coleraine and he is a great fella and player. He has won it all in the local game.

CM – Josh Carson; the attitude and what he gave to every game meant it always gave you a chance to do well. Another fantastic person who I played with at Coleraine.

LM – Ryan McCann; he was long in the tooth and had a big know-how, especially in how to manage a game.

FW – Darren Armour; when I first signed for Distillery I didn’t know how to approach him. But he certainly looked after me and ensured that I wasn’t going to be bullied.