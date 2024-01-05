Cliftonville earned a sixth-round spot in the Clearer Water Irish Cup after a 3-0 extra-time win against Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

Ronan Hale celebrates his match winning goal for Cliftonville at The Showgrounds

In a game that saw both teams end with 10 men, it would be the Reds who secured their name in tomorrow’s draw thanks to Ronan Hale’s hat-trick in extra-time.

Prior to that, the game would be a non-event in terms of chances apart from red cards issued to Sam Ashford and Lyndon Kane within the space of 10 minutes in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a crisp evening on the Ballycastle Road, both teams would have chances inside the opening two minutes as Ronan Hale saw a shot deflect into the gloves of Rory Brown, with David Odumosu called into action at the other end to save from Lee Lynch after he linked-up with Davy McDaid.

The Reds – who came into the contest on an eight-match unbeaten run – would go close on five minutes as Ben Wilson’s cross was stabbed wide by an onrushing Sean Stewart.

Coleraine would play themselves into trouble as Cliftonville went close yet again on 21 minutes.

A poor pass by Brown went straight to Shea Kearney who had an instinctive first time effort palmed away by the Coleraine ‘keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Cliftonville would have an error of their own on 27 minutes as Jonny Addis gave the ball to Jamie Glackin inside his own half.

The midfielder had the vision to pick out Lynch but his pass was just behind the onrushing Jack Scott who couldn’t adjust his feet to get a strike on goal.

The Reds started the second half in the ascendancy and Coleraine had Jack Scott to thank as the ex-Linfield man was in the right place at the right time to block Luke Turner’s goal-bound driven effort.

Just after the hour mark, Cliftonville would catch the Bannsiders with a quick counter-attack as Joe Gormley’s first-time pass found Wilson but his attempt from outside the box was well off-target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville brought on Ashford from the bench but his introduction would only last 14 minutes as he was dismissed for a late tackle on Dean Jarvis – marking the Reds’ first red card of the season.

As the game entered 90 minutes, Coleraine would be reduced to 10 men themselves as Kane was dismissed for a second bookable offence following a tackle on Ronan Hale.

The best chance before extra-time would land at the feet of Odhran Casey but his attempt from distance sailed harmlessly over the crossbar.

As extra-time got under way, Rory Hale would have the first opportunity as his thunderbolt at the edge of the box was palmed away by Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took until the 104th minute for the opener to arrive but it was worth the wait for the Reds.

A poor pass by Jack Scott failed to find a team-mate and Ronan Hale’s effort from 25 yards left Brown rooted to the spot.