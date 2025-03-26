Ronan Hale will 'get his chance' says Michael O'Neill after striker fails to play in two recent friendlies
The Ross County striker was called-up to O’Neill’s squad for the first time after his international transfer from the Republic of Ireland was completed at the turn of the New Year.
Despite much being said about Hale’s call-up, added to his form with the Staggies after netting 12 times in all competitions, the 26-year-old failed to be utilised from the bench as the Green and White Army drew with Switzerland before being swept aside by a ruthless Sweden.
When asked about his reasons for not giving Hale his first taste of international football in Stockholm – when the match was virtually over as a contest by the hour mark – O’Neill stated that he didn’t want his team to become more “disjointed” by playing the ex-Cliftonville ace out of position.
He told BBC Sport NI: "It's very difficult in that situation.
"You can throw on another player and play him slightly out of position, but at that time we're trailing in the game 5-0.
"I have to protect the morale of the team a little bit, the team can get very disjointed at that point in time."
Northern Ireland will face Denmark and Iceland in friendlies in June, before they embark on World Cup qualifying in September.
O’Neill remarked that Hale – alongside several other young players – will have gained valuable experience by being a part of his squad this month.
"Those players will get their chances,” he continued.
"They will go back to their clubs, they have to get minutes and do well.
"This is Ronan's first trip, he will understand what we want from him from what he's seen in training."
