Ex-Rangers and Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis believes fellow Ulsterman Ross McCausland can cause Celtic problems in this weekend's Scottish Cup final.

The Old Firm rivals are set to meet at Hampden Park on Saturday as Rangers aim to stop Brendan Rodgers' side from claiming a domestic double.

21-year-old McCausland has started Rangers' last two games as he aims to end a breakthrough season in senior football by adding a Scottish Cup winners' medal to his collection.

"He’s started the last few games and made an impact with his goal and assists," said Davis, who made 389 appearances for Rangers across two spells.

"I saw the manager saying he thought Ross was getting back to what his best level was. He had picked up an injury and missed a few games and missed the international trip in March.

"I think he can certainly cause Celtic problems. There will be interesting battles all over the pitch. Those wide areas are key."

McCausland's rise into the first-team picture at Ibrox has been coupled with the winger receiving his international debut for Northern Ireland in November last year.

Davis says it is now up to the ex-Linfield youngster to continue his development in the game.

“I think Ross has done really well. Obviously he has grasped his opportunity and when Philippe came in early on you could tell that Ross would be a player he liked because of the way he plays and what the manager was asking,” he added.

“He has played in some really big games this season and that experience will be good for him.

"He has also made his debut for the international team and really the responsibility is on Ross to make sure he hopefully finishes the season on a high on Saturday and then does well with the Northern Ireland team in the games in June and then resets again and pushes himself in pre-season to make sure he keeps progressing.”

And what does Davis make of Philippe Clement’s tenure at Ibrox so far?

He commented: "Having had the chance to work with him for a short period of time I was really impressed with him from the first moment he came in.