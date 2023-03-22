The Green and White Army were last in the microstate back in 2017 in World Cup qualifying action as Michael O'Neill's men needed three second-half goals to see off the stubborn hosts.

A lot has changed since then with only three players in the latest squad from that win over five years ago.

Thanks to the ever reliable help of statistician Marshall Gillespie, we can give you some details on where those players are now.

Northern Ireland were 3-0 victors the last time they travelled to San Marino.

MICHAEL MCGOVERN

The goalkeeper is currently still with Norwich City after joining the Canaries in 2016. The shot stopper made his debut for Northern Ireland in 2010 and has won 33 caps in total; the last of those coming against Austria in 2020. Will always be remembered for his heroics against Germany at Euro 2020.

CONOR MCLAUGHLIN

The full-back retired from football in April last year due to injury problems. The west Belfast native earned 43 caps for his country and was on the books of Preston North End, Fleetwood Town, Millwall and Sunderland. McLaughlin started Northern Ireland's opening game of Euro 2016 against Poland and is the eldest brother of Ryan, who has also been capped by his country.

AARON HUGHES

Hughes has recently joined the backroom staff under the returning Michael O'Neill after making his debut in 1998. The centre-back would go on and earn 112 caps under a host of different managers and was part of the Euro 2016 squad. The Magherafelt native would play for a host of clubs during a glittering career such as Newcastle United, Fulham and Aston Villa. Hughes was a recipient of an MBE for his services to football in 2020, with only two players being capped more for Northern Ireland.

JONNY EVANS

Evans had to withdraw from the latest squad due to injury, meaning he won't add to his 100 caps. The defender made his debut in the famous win against Spain and won three Premier League titles during his time at Manchester United. The 35-year-old is now on the books at Leicester City and is the fourth highest capped player in Northern Ireland history.

CHRIS BRUNT

Brunt retired from football in May 2021 after being fondly known for spending more than a decade at West Brom, where he won three promotions to the Premier League and made 421 appearances. At international level, Brunt earned 65 caps for Northern Ireland and scored three times in the process. An injury cruelly ruled him out of Euro 2016.

JOSH MAGENNIS

Josh has been included in Michael O'Neill's squad for the double header against San Marino and Finland. The Wigan Athletic striker has 69 caps to his name and scored ten goals in the process. Magennis was on the books of Charlton Athletic when he netted twice on his last visit to San Marino.

OLIVER NORWOOD

The 31-year-old was part of Michael O'Neill's squad at Euro 2016 and provided the assist for Gareth McAuley's opener against Ukraine. The Sheffield United midfielder has 57 international caps to his name but hasn't been involved since taking to the pitch against Bosnia in October 2018. He will be hoping to guide the Blades back to the Premier League.

STEVEN DAVIS

What could be said about Steven Davis? The midfielder made his debut in 2005 and is still going strong, although an injury will rule him out of the upcoming double header. The captain has 140 caps to his illustrious career and is the most capped British player of all time. The 38-year-old is back at Rangers for a second spell and won the Scottish Premiership title under Steven Gerrard.

STUART DALLAS

Another player who will miss out for Michael O'Neill this time around as the Leeds United man recovers from injury. Dallas made his debut for Northern Ireland in 2011 and has won 62 caps for the Green and White Army. The loss of Dallas will be a major blow - not only for his talent - but also his versatility.

CONOR WASHINGTON

Washington has been included in Michael O'Neill's squad for the upcoming double header. The striker was at Queen's Park Rangers the last time he featured against San Marino but he is now at Rotherham United. A former postman, Washington made his Northern Ireland debut in 2016 and was part of the Euro 2016 squad. He will be hoping to add to his 35 caps.

KYLE LAFFERTY

Lafferty hasn't been included in Michael O'Neill's first squad since returning as Northern Ireland manager. The striker has scored 20 goals in 89 caps for his country and has recently joined Linfield. The Fermanagh native has spoken publicly about his desire to earn 100 caps for his country but he won't be involved this time around.

Used Subs:

NIALL MCGINN

McGinn also missed out on the latest Northern Ireland squad as the winger was overlooked by Michael O'Neill. The Dungannon man recently returned to the Irish League after agreeing a switch at Glentoran, where he has been in goalscoring form. The ex-Celtic ace has 73 caps to his name and will be remembered for his goalscoring contribution against Ukraine at Euro 2016.

CORRY EVANS

The midfielder wasn't available for selection after being ruled out through a knee injury - which was a blow for Northern Ireland and Sunderland. Evans is the captain at the Stadium of Light and he has earned 70 caps since making his debut against Italy in 2009.

SHANE FERGUSON