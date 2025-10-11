Coleraine secured the derby day bragging rights after a deserved win at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Here’s a story of the match at Warden Street as Coleraine ran out 3-1 victors.

2: GOAL – Ballymena United 0 Coleraine 1 (Patching)

A great opener for the Bannsiders as a clever passage of play ends with Rowan McDonald’s cross being flicked on by Matthew Shevlin into the path of Will Patching who makes no mistake.

Matthew Shevlin celebrates his second for Coleraine at the Ballymena Showgrounds

10: Close for the visitors again as a free-kick isn’t cleared very far with McDonald’s shot on the turn going inches wide.

15: Patching’s free-kick finds Kodi Lyons-Foster at the back post but his header is off target.

18: Another big opportunity for Coleraine as Joel Cooper is this time the architect as his cross meets the head of Matthew Shevlin who is denied by Sean O’Neill.

31: Coleraine will be wondering how they aren’t further ahead as Shevlin has the vision to pick out Cooper at the edge of the box and his strike is just the wrong side of the post.

34: More frustration – and good football by Coleraine – sees Patching’s having the sting taken out of his attempt by Danny Lafferty as the ball sails into the gloves of O’Neill.

42: GOAL – Ballymena United 0 Coleraine 2 (Shevlin)

It had been coming. A ball is played into the feet of Shevlin and the striker hits an instinctive low effort on the turn that leaves O’Neill with no chance.

H-T: Ballymena United 0 Coleraine 2

49: GOAL – Ballymena United 0 Coleraine 3 (Shevlin)

Game, set and match. A fine team move involving Levi Ives, Glackin and Dean Jarvis results in Shevlin slotting in his second.

54: O’Neill to the rescue yet again for the hosts as Coleraine threaten on the counter, with the veteran stopper clawing away Glackin’s shot.

58: GOAL – Ballymena United 1 (Kennedy) Coleraine 3

A lifeline for the Braidmen as a ball in the box is poorly defended by the visitors and Ben Kennedy makes them pay.

69: Okoro and Cooper link-up well as the ball finds its way to Ives but he loses his footing as the ball sails harmlessly over.

90: A big opportunity for Ballymena as Matthew Clarke’s low shot is saved by Harris.

90: Coleraine threaten from the resulting piece of play as Glackin’s attempt fizzes over.

F-T: Ballymena United 1 Coleraine 3

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Toure, Kennedy, O’Donnell, Clarke, McCurry (O’Connor ‘76 mins), Thompson (Edogun ‘52 mins), McNickle (O’Reilly ‘76 mins) [McCallion ‘90 mins], Corbally, Hood (Lafferty ‘28 mins).

Subs Not Used: Breen (GK), Gould.

COLERAINE: Harris, Jarvis, Boyle, Lyons-Foster (Dunne ‘46 mins), Patching (Long ‘63 mins), Shevlin, Cooper, Ives, Glackin, McDonald (Stewart ‘56 mins), Okoro (McManus ‘86 mins).

Subs Not Used: Hoey-Kemp (GK), Watson, Brolly.