Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Baxter got his Carrick Rangers career up and running in fine style with a hard-earned win against Coleraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a story of the match from Taylors Avenue:

2: A dangerous cross by Daniel Gibson just misses a vital touch by the sliding Nedas Maciulaitis at the back post.

4: Matthew Shevlin bursts into the area but just before he can get a shot on target his attempt is blocked by Kyle Cherry.

Action from Carrick Rangers vs Coleraine at Taylors Avenue

11: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 1 (Heatley) Coleraine 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first goal of the Stephen Baxter era as Maciulaitis crosses for Heatley to stab the ball home.

18: The Bannsiders survive a scare from a corner as Ciaron Harkin is alert to block Gibson’s close-range shot.

33: First real opportunity for the visitors as clever football sees Harkin’s delivery being headed wide by Jamie Glackin.

37: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 2 (Gibson) Coleraine 0

The hosts are in dreamland as Maciulaitis’ cross is on the money for Gibson to tap the ball home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

45: It is almost 3-0 for Carrick as Heatley’s cross meets the head of Kyle Cherry who steers his attempt inches wide.

H-T: Carrick Rangers 2 Coleraine 0

47: The hosts start the second-half as they did the first on the front foot as Coleraine stopper Max Little denies Heatley.

60: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 2 Coleraine 1 (Glackin)

A much-needed lifeline for the Bannsiders as Dylan Boyle slips in Glackin and he fires below Glendinning.

62: Good opportunity for the Amber Army as Gibson is sent through on goal and he is denied by a fingertip save by Little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

69: Chance for Coleraine as Glackin’s corner is parried by Glendinning with Harkin hitting the rebound over.

80: A trademark strike from distance by David Cushley fizzes by the far post.

85: Close for Coleraine substitute Jamie McGonigle as his free-kick is tipped over by Glendinning.

F-T: Carrick Rangers 2 Coleraine 1

CARRICK RANGERS: Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart (McGuckin ‘78 mins), Maciulaitis, McCullough, Buchanan-Rolleston, Clucas, Crowe, Cherry (Cushley ‘71 mins), Heatley, Gibson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Surgenor, Allen, Andrews, Given.

COLERAINE: Little, Jarvis, Boyle, Kelly (Smith ‘86 mins), Stewart, Campbell, Scott, Shevlin, Murray (Carse ‘63 mins), Harkin (McGonigle ‘78 mins), Glackin.

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Spence, Gaston, Devine.