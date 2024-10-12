STORY OF THE MATCH: Carrick Rangers 2 Coleraine 1
Here’s a story of the match from Taylors Avenue:
2: A dangerous cross by Daniel Gibson just misses a vital touch by the sliding Nedas Maciulaitis at the back post.
4: Matthew Shevlin bursts into the area but just before he can get a shot on target his attempt is blocked by Kyle Cherry.
11: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 1 (Heatley) Coleraine 0
The first goal of the Stephen Baxter era as Maciulaitis crosses for Heatley to stab the ball home.
18: The Bannsiders survive a scare from a corner as Ciaron Harkin is alert to block Gibson’s close-range shot.
33: First real opportunity for the visitors as clever football sees Harkin’s delivery being headed wide by Jamie Glackin.
37: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 2 (Gibson) Coleraine 0
The hosts are in dreamland as Maciulaitis’ cross is on the money for Gibson to tap the ball home.
45: It is almost 3-0 for Carrick as Heatley’s cross meets the head of Kyle Cherry who steers his attempt inches wide.
H-T: Carrick Rangers 2 Coleraine 0
47: The hosts start the second-half as they did the first on the front foot as Coleraine stopper Max Little denies Heatley.
60: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 2 Coleraine 1 (Glackin)
A much-needed lifeline for the Bannsiders as Dylan Boyle slips in Glackin and he fires below Glendinning.
62: Good opportunity for the Amber Army as Gibson is sent through on goal and he is denied by a fingertip save by Little.
69: Chance for Coleraine as Glackin’s corner is parried by Glendinning with Harkin hitting the rebound over.
80: A trademark strike from distance by David Cushley fizzes by the far post.
85: Close for Coleraine substitute Jamie McGonigle as his free-kick is tipped over by Glendinning.
F-T: Carrick Rangers 2 Coleraine 1
CARRICK RANGERS: Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart (McGuckin ‘78 mins), Maciulaitis, McCullough, Buchanan-Rolleston, Clucas, Crowe, Cherry (Cushley ‘71 mins), Heatley, Gibson.
Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Surgenor, Allen, Andrews, Given.
COLERAINE: Little, Jarvis, Boyle, Kelly (Smith ‘86 mins), Stewart, Campbell, Scott, Shevlin, Murray (Carse ‘63 mins), Harkin (McGonigle ‘78 mins), Glackin.
Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Spence, Gaston, Devine.
Referee: Shane McGonigle
