F-T: Coleraine 0-0 Larne

90: Red card for Larne as Ives is dismissed for a second bookable offence after two fouls on McKendry.

84: Coleraine get caught on the counter attack as Larne break forward with pace as Leroy Millar is the latest player to see a chance come and go.

Davy McDaid and Larne midfielder Joe Thomson in action during the Sports Direct Premiership fixture at The Showgrounds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

79: Ryan does well to find himself in space as the strikers hit a high effort towards goal which Deane saves.

72: The upright would be hit for a second time after the interval as Lyndon Kane goes on a long run forward and the full-back’s daisycutter comes back off the post.

62: The Inver Reds go close again as the ball is worked to Andy Ryan at the edge of the box and the Scotsman’s effort takes a wicked deflection and goes inches by the post.

59: Tiernan Lynch’s men threaten down the right-hand side again as Maguire is afforded too much time to cross which inadvertently turns into a shot as it clips the top of the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

56: Larne ‘keeper Rohan Ferguson has to be alert as Scott cuts in from the left-hand side and sees his shot held by the shot stopper.

47: Larne introduced Thomas Maguire from the bench at half-time and he would have the first attempt of the second half as his strike from 25 yards goes wide.

H-T: Coleraine 0-0 Larne

40: A big opportunity for Larne is thwarted by Coleraine 'keeper Deane as he comes off his line to grab Bonis' cross as Thomson looked poised to convert.

34: Coleraine win the ball deep in Larne's half as Aaron Jarvis, Lynch and Andy Scott all link up to find David McDaid but his turn and shot trickles harmlessly wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19: A good opening for the Bannsiders as McKendry picks up a pocket of space on the right-hand side and his cut back finds Lee Lynch who can't steer his attempt below the crossbar.

13: Straight down the other end of the pitch Larne threaten as a lay-off finds Joe Thomson who arrows into the gloves of Deane.

12: First chance for the hosts as a clever set piece routine allows Conor McKendry to have a strike towards goal that's off target.

7: Coleraine conceded a free-kick at the edge of the box which sees Lee Bonis' well driven effort being palmed away by Gareth Deane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis (Cole '27 mins), Kelly, A. Jarvis, McKendry, McDaid (McCrudden ‘76 mins), Lynch, O'Mahony, Mitchell (McLaughlin ‘76 mins), Scott.

Subs (not used): Donnelly (GK), Farren, Wallace, Doherty.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want (Omar '50 mins), Farquhar, Thomson (Kearns ‘80 mins), Bonis (O’Neill ‘80 mins), Ives, Gordon, Millar, Glynn, Cosgrove (Maguire '46 mins), Ryan (Westendorf ‘87 mins).

Subs (not used): Dowling (GK), Sloan.