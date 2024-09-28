STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 0 Linfield 3
Here’s a story of the match on the Ballycastle Road.
1: A chance for the visitors inside the opening minute as Chris Johns’ long ball forward is missed by Cameron Stewart, with Joel Cooper hitting at Rory Brown.
6: A header from Euan East trickles wide as Kirk Millar crossed the ball from a free-kick.
11: Good play by Coleraine as Dean Jarvis' strike from the edge of the box just misses an outstretched boot of Matthew Shevlin.
12: Shevlin receives the ball from deep, escapes the attention of Chris Shields, before arrowing a strike wide of the goal.
17: The ball is worked out to Rhyss Campbell on the left-hand side but his curling attempt is straight into the gloves of Chris Johns.
20: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Linfield 1 (Cooper)
He has been a fine performer for the Blues so far this season and bags yet another goal from Matthew Fitzpatrick’s cut back.
22: Almost a second for David Healy’s men as East’s cross isn’t cleared with Charlie Allen’s follow-up being diverted away from danger by Stewart.
25: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Linfield 2 (Millar)
Linfield double their advantage as Millar’s corner kick goes directly in.
39: Coleraine go agonisingly close to getting a goal back as Shevlin’s header clips the post as the visitors clear the danger.
41: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Linfield 3 (McClean)
Another mistake by the Bannsiders as they give the ball away cheaply as a cross into the box is flicked home by Kyle McClean.
H-T: Coleraine 0 Linfield 3
54: Linfield make a bright start to the second-half and threaten again as Brown saves Cooper’s shot with his legs.
63: Chance for Coleraine as the ball spins in Glackin’s favour but he’s denied by Johns who is quick off his line.
69: A cross by East is on the money for Cooper and his looping header is clawed away by Brown.
82: Opportunity yet again for Cooper as the winger seizes possession and is denied by Brown.
F-T: Coleraine 0 Linfield 3
COLERAINE: Brown, Jarvis, Boyle, Stewart, Campbell (Smith ‘76 mins), Scott, Shevlin (McGonigle ‘76 mins), Murray (Carse ‘46 mins), McClelland, Harkin (Gaston ‘76 mins), Glackin (Devine ‘84 mins).
Subs Not Used: Little (GK), McLaughlin.
LINFIELD: Johns, East, Whiteside, Shields, Millar, McClean (Orr ‘83 mins), Cooper (Thompson ‘89 mins), Allen (Annett ‘89 mins), Mulgrew (Ballantyne ‘83 mins), McGee, Fitzpatrick (Archer ‘50 mins).
Subs Not Used: Walsh (GK), McKay.
Referee: Jamie Robinson
