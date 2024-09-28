Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

League leaders Linfield swept to a comprehensive win at the Coleraine Showgrounds as they ran out 3-0 victors.

Here’s a story of the match on the Ballycastle Road.

1: A chance for the visitors inside the opening minute as Chris Johns’ long ball forward is missed by Cameron Stewart, with Joel Cooper hitting at Rory Brown.

6: A header from Euan East trickles wide as Kirk Millar crossed the ball from a free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle McClean celebrates scoring for Linfield at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

11: Good play by Coleraine as Dean Jarvis' strike from the edge of the box just misses an outstretched boot of Matthew Shevlin.

12: Shevlin receives the ball from deep, escapes the attention of Chris Shields, before arrowing a strike wide of the goal.

17: The ball is worked out to Rhyss Campbell on the left-hand side but his curling attempt is straight into the gloves of Chris Johns.

20: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Linfield 1 (Cooper)

He has been a fine performer for the Blues so far this season and bags yet another goal from Matthew Fitzpatrick’s cut back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

22: Almost a second for David Healy’s men as East’s cross isn’t cleared with Charlie Allen’s follow-up being diverted away from danger by Stewart.

25: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Linfield 2 (Millar)

Linfield double their advantage as Millar’s corner kick goes directly in.

39: Coleraine go agonisingly close to getting a goal back as Shevlin’s header clips the post as the visitors clear the danger.

41: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Linfield 3 (McClean)

Another mistake by the Bannsiders as they give the ball away cheaply as a cross into the box is flicked home by Kyle McClean.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Linfield 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

54: Linfield make a bright start to the second-half and threaten again as Brown saves Cooper’s shot with his legs.

63: Chance for Coleraine as the ball spins in Glackin’s favour but he’s denied by Johns who is quick off his line.

69: A cross by East is on the money for Cooper and his looping header is clawed away by Brown.

82: Opportunity yet again for Cooper as the winger seizes possession and is denied by Brown.

F-T: Coleraine 0 Linfield 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COLERAINE: Brown, Jarvis, Boyle, Stewart, Campbell (Smith ‘76 mins), Scott, Shevlin (McGonigle ‘76 mins), Murray (Carse ‘46 mins), McClelland, Harkin (Gaston ‘76 mins), Glackin (Devine ‘84 mins).

Subs Not Used: Little (GK), McLaughlin.

LINFIELD: Johns, East, Whiteside, Shields, Millar, McClean (Orr ‘83 mins), Cooper (Thompson ‘89 mins), Allen (Annett ‘89 mins), Mulgrew (Ballantyne ‘83 mins), McGee, Fitzpatrick (Archer ‘50 mins).

Subs Not Used: Walsh (GK), McKay.